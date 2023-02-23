comScore

Kellogg India’s CMO Sumit Mathur quits the company

Sumit Mathur, chief marketing officer, Kellogg India, has moved on after more than five and a half years long association with the company.

By  Storyboard18Feb 23, 2023 6:06 PM
Sumit Mathur joined Kellogg India in 2017 as the director of marketing. He was in charge of leading the overall category strategy/vision and business P&L as part of the South Asia leadership team.

Sumit Mathur, chief marketing officer of foods company Kellogg India has stepped down from his role after more than five and a half years with the company.

"Yrs 5+, Biz & Users 2X+, Greying +++ … and it’s a wrap! This week’s my last serving bowls of Kellogg’s.. a journey I cherish & feel proud of," he said, taking to social media to announce his departure.

Mathur also shared some of his learnings that included lessons on building a great team and not taking work or life too seriously.

"Build a great team and they will move mountains. Building a great team is like moving a mountain. Getting the right people on board, building capabilities & inspiring is a 24*7 job," he said.

Prior to that, he was associated with Hindustan Unilever Limited for close to 15 years. He led the India Ice-cream business with overall P&L ownership and direct functional responsibility for marketing, sales, shopper/trade marketing and cold chain logistics.

He is also a member of Consumer Complaints of the ad industry regulator Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) and co-chair of the Marketing Leadership Committee, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).


First Published on Feb 23, 2023 5:56 PM

