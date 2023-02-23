Kellogg India’s CMO Sumit Mathur quits the company

Sumit Mathur, chief marketing officer of foods company Kellogg India has stepped down from his role after more than five and a half years with the company.

"Yrs 5+, Biz & Users 2X+, Greying +++ … and it’s a wrap! This week’s my last serving bowls of Kellogg’s.. a journey I cherish & feel proud of," he said, taking to social media to announce his departure.

Mathur also shared some of his learnings that included lessons on building a great team and not taking work or life too seriously.

"Build a great team and they will move mountains. Building a great team is like moving a mountain. Getting the right people on board, building capabilities & inspiring is a 24*7 job," he said.

Mathur joined Kellogg India in 2017 as the director of marketing. He was in charge of leading the overall category strategy/vision and business P&L as part of the South Asia leadership team.

Prior to that, he was associated with Hindustan Unilever Limited for close to 15 years. He led the India Ice-cream business with overall P&L ownership and direct functional responsibility for marketing, sales, shopper/trade marketing and cold chain logistics.