Jaguar Land Rover India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

Jaguar Land Rover has announced Rajan Amba’s appointment as managing director of Jaguar Land Rover India, with effect from 1st March. Rajan will join Jaguar Land Rover from Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, where currently he is the vice-president of sales, marketing and customer care. Amba succeeds Rohit Suri, who is due to retire on 31st March.

Martin Limpert, regional director, Overseas, Jaguar Land Rover, said, “Rajan’s customer-centric mindset, broad experiences from different industries, and his passionate and authentic leadership approach, bring the right set of qualities to further grow our operations into the promising future of India, aligned with our overall Reimagine strategy to become the creator of the world’s most desirable luxury vehicles and services for the most discerning of customers.”