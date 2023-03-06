Infectious Advertising appoints Cannes Lions winner Shabbit Motiwala as head of production

Infectious Advertising has appointed Shabbir Motiwala as head of production. Prior to this, he was an Independent Producer and won the Cannes Lions Grand Prix in 2022 for the Killer Pack campaign.

Shabbir started his career in advertising as an assistant director at UTV in 1993. Later he was appointed as an agency producer at Ambience Advertising; he then became a director and directed more than 50 commercials.

Afterwards, Shabbir was appointed the head of production at BBH India, working with talented creatives from across the globe, including the great Hegarty to eventually settling into the role of an executive producer.

Over the years, Shabbir has worked with reputed brands such as Honda, Coca-Cola, Panasonic, Nissan, Toyota, Unilever, P&G, Reckitt, ICICI, Colgate Palmolive, Google, Castrol, and many others. He has earned multiple awards at Cannes Lions, and The White Pencil at the DnAD as a producer.

Commenting on his new role, Shabbir Motiwala said, ‘As an agency producer, I was familiar with the leadership team at Infectious even before they started their own company. When they approached me about the head of production role, I was thrilled. I appreciate their transparent ethos that focuses on craft and their single-minded vision of setting up an in-house production team.’

‘As the head of production, I am committed to bringing in talented individuals who excel in film production and digital technology. It is important to me to create an environment where the team feels supported in taking risks and trying out newer things, pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation. By working with specialists, we can add value to our productions and continue to grow in this ever-evolving industry,’ Shabbir concluded.