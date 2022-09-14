Indian creatives dominate the Cannes Lions Creativity Report

The 2022 Lions Creativity Report features 15 Indian creative professionals. The annual report ranks the most creative businesses and people in the world based on performance at Cannes Lions.

The Lions Creativity Report presents four Regional Network of the year awards and 11 global awards: Creative Company, Network, Agency, Independent Agency, Creative Brand and Palme d’Or, as well as Health Network, Health Agency, Media Network, Agency by Track, and Independent Agency by Track of the Year. The creative rankings also include the top performing Director, Art Director, Creative Director and Copywriter.

Also included in the report are analysis and insights from the winning work and lessons on how brands are growing businesses and tackling some of the world’s most challenging problems in innovative ways. The themes covered include: Creativity for Growth; Scalable Solutions; Craft with a Conscience; Tech in Service to the Idea; and Invite Everybody.

Speaking about the report, Simon Cook, CEO, Lions, said, “It's a celebration and also a tool for future success. The official global creativity rankings provide a definitive benchmark for the industry, accompanied by insights and commentary from our winners and the talented experts who judged the work this year. I would like to congratulate everyone who ranked this year. Together, they set the global benchmark for creativity.” The official people rankings are announced as follows:

Creative Director of the Year:

1. Aabhaas Shreshtha, Dentsu Creative, Bengaluru, India

1. Amey Chodankar, Dentsu Creative, Bengaluru, India

1. Ashwin Palkar, Dentsu Creative, Bengaluru, India

1. Binaifer Dulani, Dentsu Creative, Bengaluru, India

1. Geetika Sood, Dentsu Creative, Bengaluru, India

1. Kushal Lalvani, Dentsu Creative, Bengaluru, India

2. Eduardo Tavares, Area 23, an IPG Health Network Company, New York, USA

3. Andrey Tyukavkin, Publicis Italy, Milan

3. Eoin Sherry, Publicis Italy, Milan

Director of the Year:

1. Ronak Chugh, Freelance, Bengaluru, India

1. Sergio Rapu, Freelance, Bengaluru, India

2. Bryan Buckley, HUNGRY MAN, Los Angeles, USA

3. Lieven Anthonise, eRACINGTV, Dordrecht, The Netherlands

3. Sidney Van Wichelen, Freelance, St-Niklaas, The Netherlands

3. Witten Anthonise, eRACINGTV, Dordrecht, The Netherlands

Art Director of the Year:

1. Karthik Nambiar, DENTSU CREATIVE, Bengaluru, India

1. Manasi Sheth, DENTSU CREATIVE, Bengaluru, India

1. Sachin Ghanekar, PURPLE FOCUS, Bengaluru, India

1. Tanya Paul, DENTSU CREATIVE, Bengaluru, India

1. Vaishakh Kolaprath, DENTSU CREATIVE, Bengaluru, India

2. Katie DiNardo, LEO BURNETT, Chicago, USA

3. Sofia Gahn, LEO BURNETT, Chicago, USA

Copywriter of the Year:

1. Farishte Irani, DENTSU CREATIVE, Bengaluru, India

1. Meghna Yesudas, DENTSU CREATIVE, Bengaluru, India

2. MacKenzie Hart, LEO BURNETT / MISCHIEF @ NO FIXED ADDRESS, Chicago / New York, USA

3. Kelley Barrett, LEO BURNETT, Chicago, USA