comScore

Brand Makers

IndiaCast appoints Piyush Goyal as COO

In a career spanning over 20 years, Piyush Goyal has worked in leading companies like Star TV, Network18, NDTV and DEN Networks.

By  Storyboard18Mar 23, 2023 9:43 AM
IndiaCast appoints Piyush Goyal as COO
In his new role, Piyush Goyal will closely work with the operating heads of TV News, Entertainment and Sports businesses of the Network18 Group. He will report into Network18’s Managing Director Rahul Joshi.

IndiaCast, India's first multi-platform Content Asset Monetization entity, has appointed Piyush Goyal as chief operating officer (COO). In his new role, Goyal will closely work with the operating heads of TV News, Entertainment and Sports businesses of the Network18 Group. He will report into Network18’s managing director Rahul Joshi.

A seasoned professional in the Indian TV Distribution industry, Goyal has held senior leadership positions spanning distribution, new business initiatives and other strategic projects. In a career spanning over 20 years, he has worked in leading companies like Star TV, Network18, NDTV and DEN Networks. He is known for his risk-taking abilities, execution and team leadership skills. In his last stint, Piyush Goyal was EVP and head - key accounts at Star India, where he handled major MSO and DTH players. He is a B Tech and MBA graduate and has completed senior leadership programmes from Harvard and INSEAD.

Commenting on his new role, Goyal added, “I am extremely thrilled and look forward to spearheading Indiacast. It's home coming for me at Indiacast after 10 years. With the ever changing landscape in the media industry, there could not have been a better time to be part of this vibrant and fastest-growing media conglomerate.”

Jointly owned by TV18 & Viacom18, IndiaCast brings quality Indian content to viewers across the globe. The company’s mandate includes Domestic Distribution, Placement Services, International Channel Distribution & Advertising Sales, New Media (digital) Distribution and Content Syndication for all the group company (TV18, Viacom18, A+E Networks|TV18) channels and content.


Tags
First Published on Mar 23, 2023 9:38 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Everyone from HR to R&D should do sales, says Adobe India MD Prativa Mohapatra. Find out why

Everyone from HR to R&D should do sales, says Adobe India MD Prativa Mohapatra. Find out why

Brand Makers

MX Player's Nikhil Gandhi quits the Times-owned streamer

MX Player's Nikhil Gandhi quits the Times-owned streamer

Brand Makers

#ShareTheSpotlight: 'I work towards empowering women to exercise their agency and take charge of their dating journeys,' says Bumble’s Samarpita Samaddar

#ShareTheSpotlight: 'I work towards empowering women to exercise their agency and take charge of their dating journeys,' says Bumble’s Samarpita Samaddar

Brand Makers

#ShareTheSpotlight: 'There is no harm in being a vulnerable leader. It’s a sign of strength,' says MindPeers' Kanika Agarwal

#ShareTheSpotlight: 'There is no harm in being a vulnerable leader. It’s a sign of strength,' says MindPeers' Kanika Agarwal

Brand Makers

Media Mavens: 'Media planning is about capitalising consumer trends and unearthing unique opportunities,' says Alliance’s V Narayanan

Media Mavens: 'Media planning is about capitalising consumer trends and unearthing unique opportunities,' says Alliance’s V Narayanan

Brand Makers

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz steps down, Laxman Narasimhan assumes leadership ahead of schedule

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz steps down, Laxman Narasimhan assumes leadership ahead of schedule

Brand Makers

Mullen Lintas appoints L&K Saatchi & Saatchi’s Sharon Picardo as executive director

Mullen Lintas appoints L&K Saatchi & Saatchi’s Sharon Picardo as executive director