IndiaCast appoints Piyush Goyal as COO

IndiaCast, India's first multi-platform Content Asset Monetization entity, has appointed Piyush Goyal as chief operating officer (COO). In his new role, Goyal will closely work with the operating heads of TV News, Entertainment and Sports businesses of the Network18 Group. He will report into Network18’s managing director Rahul Joshi.

A seasoned professional in the Indian TV Distribution industry, Goyal has held senior leadership positions spanning distribution, new business initiatives and other strategic projects. In a career spanning over 20 years, he has worked in leading companies like Star TV, Network18, NDTV and DEN Networks. He is known for his risk-taking abilities, execution and team leadership skills. In his last stint, Piyush Goyal was EVP and head - key accounts at Star India, where he handled major MSO and DTH players. He is a B Tech and MBA graduate and has completed senior leadership programmes from Harvard and INSEAD.

Commenting on his new role, Goyal added, “I am extremely thrilled and look forward to spearheading Indiacast. It's home coming for me at Indiacast after 10 years. With the ever changing landscape in the media industry, there could not have been a better time to be part of this vibrant and fastest-growing media conglomerate.”