comScore

Brand Makers

Hyundai Motor India promotes Tarun Garg to COO

The company also elevates Gopala Krishnan CS to chief manufacturing officer.

By  Storyboard18Jan 2, 2023 12:16 PM
Hyundai Motor India promotes Tarun Garg to COO
Tarun Garg, who was the director (sales, marketing and service) has been elevated as chief operating officer (COO) who will oversee sales, marketing, service and product strategy.

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC), has made two major promotions. Tarun Garg, who was the director (sales, marketing and service) has been elevated as chief operating officer (COO) who will oversee sales, marketing, service and product strategy.

Gopala Krishnan CS, who was the Vice President (Production) has been elevated as chief manufacturing Officer (CMO) overseeing production, quality management and supply chain.

In addition to their new elevated roles, the duo will continue to serve as wholetime directors on the HMIL Board.

Commenting on the development, Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO - Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “The elevations stand testimony to Hyundai Motor India’s commitment to recognize and appreciate its leadership. Our core values define our work culture and stand tall to enhance key roles & verticals, as we take a step forward to work incessantly in building meaningful value chain for our customers, partners and employees.”

The elevations are effective from January 01, 2023.


Tags
First Published on Jan 2, 2023 12:16 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

NIVEA India’s marketing director Ajay Simha moves on

NIVEA India’s marketing director Ajay Simha moves on

Brand Makers

Oyo’s Mayur Hola joins Culinary Brands as chief marketing officer

Oyo’s Mayur Hola joins Culinary Brands as chief marketing officer

Brand Makers

ShareChat's Chief Commercial Officer quits, DDB Mudra Group bolsters leadership team; CXO Moves at Ather Energy, Reliance Retail and more

ShareChat's Chief Commercial Officer quits, DDB Mudra Group bolsters leadership team; CXO Moves at Ather Energy, Reliance Retail and more

Brand Makers

Bookstrapping: 10 must-read books released in 2022

Bookstrapping: 10 must-read books released in 2022

Brand Makers

Ather Energy brings former Samsung exec Pranesh Urs on board as VP, marketing

Ather Energy brings former Samsung exec Pranesh Urs on board as VP, marketing

Brand Makers

DDB Mudra’s creative head Pallavi Chakravarti resigns

DDB Mudra’s creative head Pallavi Chakravarti resigns

Brand Makers

ShareChat’s chief commercial officer Ajit Varghese steps down

ShareChat’s chief commercial officer Ajit Varghese steps down