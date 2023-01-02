Hyundai Motor India promotes Tarun Garg to COO

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC), has made two major promotions. Tarun Garg, who was the director (sales, marketing and service) has been elevated as chief operating officer (COO) who will oversee sales, marketing, service and product strategy.

Gopala Krishnan CS, who was the Vice President (Production) has been elevated as chief manufacturing Officer (CMO) overseeing production, quality management and supply chain.

In addition to their new elevated roles, the duo will continue to serve as wholetime directors on the HMIL Board.

Commenting on the development, Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO - Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “The elevations stand testimony to Hyundai Motor India’s commitment to recognize and appreciate its leadership. Our core values define our work culture and stand tall to enhance key roles & verticals, as we take a step forward to work incessantly in building meaningful value chain for our customers, partners and employees.”