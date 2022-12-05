Havas Worldwide India appoints Jaibeer Ahmad as managing partner - north

Havas Worldwide India, the creative arm of Havas Group India, has appointed Jaibeer Ahmad as managing partner – north. Ahmad joins from Cheil India, to further strengthen and support the creative offering of Havas Worldwide India.

He will be based in Gurgaon and will oversee Havas Worldwide India’s North India operations, which is one of the biggest offices of the agency in India. With over 100 employees and apart from its biggest client Reckitt, the agency manages brands including Dabur, William Grant, Suzuki, Fortis Healthcare, and several others. Over the last three years, the Gurgaon office of Havas Worldwide India has seen consistent growth and has bagged several new clients including Stashfin, Renewbuy, Vivo, Jimmy’s Cocktails, Info Edge, and several others.

Following Anupama Ramaswamy’s appointment as the chief creative officer earlier in October, Ahmad’s appointment is part of Havas Worldwide India’s ongoing senior leadership restructuring. He will work closely with Bobby Pawar, chairman and CCO, Havas Group India, mamaswamy, and Manas Lahiri, managing director, Havas Worldwide India.

Commenting on the development, Rana Barua, group CEO, Havas Group India, said, “I welcome Jaibeer to the Havas family. I am certain with his vast experience, he will add tremendous value to the agency’s transformational journey.”

Lahiri said, “I’ve known Jaibeer for years now and his deep understanding of advertising and rich experience of building great brands will help us further solidify the creative offerings of Havas Worldwide India.”

Talking about his new role Ahmad added, “These are exciting times at Havas Worldwide India. The agency is completely future-ready, and the Havas Village proposition has helped to successfully demonstrate integration across the group. Furthermore, with their strategic and creative vision, Rana and Bobby have set the agency on an enviable growth trajectory. I'm excited to collaborate with Manas and Anupama and contribute to the group's extraordinary growth story.”