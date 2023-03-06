Havas Group India appoints Tarun Jha as Havas Creative India’s chief executive officer

Havas Group India has announced the appointment of Tarun Jha as chief executive officer of Havas Creative India, which includes agencies Havas Worldwide India (Mumbai/Gurgaon/Bangalore), Havas CX (Customer Experience), Conran Design Group Mumbai (Branding & Design) and Havas QED (Kolkata).

Jha’s most recent position was head of marketing at Škoda Auto India, where he spent 15 years including a three year stint in Prague, Czech Republic. He was leading the marketing and product planning function for the Indian market, setting marketing and communications strategy.

Jha is armed with 24 years of experience in brand building across several sectors, with a focus on customer-centricity and business profitability. After completing his masters in business administration, he started his career in advertising and spent five years before making a lateral shift to marketing. Jha’s eventual move to Mahindra & Mahindra helped him find his calling in automotive marketing.

Rana Barua, group CEO, said, “Over the last four years, Havas Creative Group India has evolved from a one-client agency into an integrated network of seven agencies, including Havas Worldwide India, Havas CX, Think Havas, Conran Design Group Mumbai, Shobiz Havas, Cake India and Havas QED. Today, these agencies handle an enviable roster of marquee clients including Reckitt, Dabur, Tata, Citroën, P&G, Nestle, IKEA and several others. Our momentum is unparalleled, as evidenced by the consistent #1 ranking on the creative agency list in R3 New Business League in 2022. As Havas Creative Group India gears up for a new phase of growth, it was imperative to have someone such as Tarun, with an insider’s perspective, helming the new direction the network takes, truly pushing the envelope of what Havas Creative India can achieve in terms of client-first approaches and meaningful, innovative business solutions.”

Jha, CEO, Havas Creative India, said, “I started my professional career in advertising, so this move is a happy homecoming for me. I’ve never really been out of this business, even during my stint in Europe. I’ve worked very closely with multiple agencies for over two decades, creating integrated solutions to business problems, and have seen these businesses evolve and transform.”