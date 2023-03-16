Havas Creative India appoints Anirban Mozumdar as chief strategy officer

Havas Creative India has announced the appointment of Anirban Mozumdar as chief strategy officer, closely on the heels of the appointment of Tarun Jha as the chief executive officer. Mozumdar moves from Ogilvy India’s 82.5 Communications, where he was the chief strategy officer since June 2021.

Mozumdar will lead the strategy function of Havas Creative India. He will work closely with Jha and Anupama Ramaswamy, chief creative officer, Havas Worldwide India, as well as the leaders of the four creative agencies, Havas Worldwide India (Mumbai/Gurgaon/Bangalore), Havas CX India (Customer Experience), Conran Design Group Mumbai (Branding & Design) and Havas QED (Kolkata). He will also ensure an effective implementation of Havas Group’s Meaningful Brands framework for brand and business solutions.

Bobby Pawar, chairman and chief creative officer, Havas Group, said, “At Havas, we believe that the future belongs to brands that make a meaningful difference to people and the societies, and our conviction is supported by the results of our annual global Meaningful Brands study. Anirban has extensive advertising and marketing consulting expertise and a passion for high-impact solutions, which is why we are thrilled to have him lead Havas Creative India’s strategic function.”

Tarun Jha, chief executive officer, Havas Creative India, said, “Havas Creative India has been scripting an incredible growth story over the last few years. From a single-client agency, Havas Creative India has grown to a network of 6 agencies. Our diversified portfolio of offerings are exactly what marketers are looking for in this constantly evolving industry, and we will be bringing in more specialist divisions soon. Anirban’s induction will further strengthen the team, alongside Bobby and Anupama, our two strong creative pillars, to propel us into a new era of growth.”

Commenting on his new role, Mozumdar said, “I join Havas Creative India with the conviction that I am entering an ecosystem designed for the future of this business, whether it is the 'Village model' (raising a brand does require a village) or unleashing the power of the data-driven Meaningful Brands framework to make an impactful difference to our brands and clients. I am super excited with what is being built in India (by Havas) and I look forward to working closely with stalwarts like Bobby, Tarun, Anu, and all the amazing leaders across the creative, media and health agencies in the group.”

Mozumdar is a seasoned brand strategist and consultant with over 25 years of experience in the advertising and branding industry. A post-graduate from MICA, he began his career in the Leo Burnett network where he worked for over 10 years. In addition to his role in India, he was also a regional lead for P&G Laundry brands based in the Philippines, where he spent two years working on brands including Tide, Fab, and Mr. Clean. Through his career, Mozumdar has worked across several sectors including Automobiles, Consumer Electronics and FMCG, amongst others.