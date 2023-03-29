comScore

Haier India appoints Priyanka Sethi as Head of Marketing

In her new role, Priyanka Sethi will develop, implement marketing strategies and will look into strengthening the brand's positioning and enhancing its customer engagement.

By  Storyboard18Mar 29, 2023 2:16 PM
In the past, Priyanka Sethi has held several leadership positions with Panasonic, Discovery and NEC Corporation India. She has conceptualised, led, and worked on numerous award-winning campaigns across the board. (Image source: LinkedIn)

Haier India, home appliances and consumer electronics company, has brought Priyanka Sethi on board as head of marketing. With over 15 years of experience in marketing and brand management across B2C and B2B brands, Sethi will be responsible for developing and implementing marketing strategies that will drive growth and increase market share for the company. Further, she will also be responsible for strengthening the brand's positioning and enhancing its customer engagement.

Sethi will look into spearheading Haier’s brand image, conceptualising its growth strategies, strengthening the product narrative, increasing demand for product offerings and engaging collaboratively to deliver 360-degree integrated marketing solutions.

In the past, Sethi has held several leadership positions with Panasonic, Discovery and NEC Corporation India. She has conceptualised, led, and worked on numerous award-winning campaigns across the board.


First Published on Mar 29, 2023 2:13 PM

