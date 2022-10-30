comScore

Gunjan Khetan joins Perfetti Van Melle India as CMO

Gunjan Khetan was a former marketing VP at Reckitt, where he spent over 12 years. He joins confectionery major Perfetti Van Melle as chief marketing officer.

By  Storyboard18Oct 30, 2022 4:19 PM
"Culture eats strategy for breakfast - these are more than mere words. PVMI has a strong and welcoming culture that respects people and cares for them – one of the key reasons why I was very excited accepting the offer," said Gunjan Khetan.

Gunjan Khetan has joined confectionery major Perfetti Van Melle as the Chief Marketing Officer for the India business. Khetan was previously a marketing VP at Reckitt, where he spent over 12 years. On LinkedIn, he wrote about launching into a new role at Perfetti Van Melle:

"The first few weeks have been a steep learning curve as I interacted with the larger organization and cross functional teams. Some of the key strengths that stood out to me:

Powerful brands: We have some of the most powerful and loved brands in India. Confectionery is an exciting and lively category and I look forward to working closely with my team to continue to strengthen the brands and business.

Fast paced and agile: The organization is brimming with energy and moving at pace. Being agile and pivoting, if needed, is well entrenched in the DNA.

Talented team: I have been very fortunate to be working with a team that is always willing to push the limits and understand their categories and consumers well. I am excited to have the opportunity to work with some of the most gifted and skilled people to continue strengthening our brands.

Strong culture: Culture eats strategy for breakfast - these are more than mere words. PVMI has a strong and welcoming culture that respects people and cares for them – one of the key reasons why I was very excited accepting the offer.

As I settle down in my role, I can’t wait to grow, learn and contribute during this new chapter of my professional life!"


First Published on Oct 30, 2022 3:18 PM

