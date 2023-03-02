Google promotes Sapna Chadha as the VP - Southeast Asia and South Asia Frontier

Tech-giant Google has promoted Sapna Chadha as the vice president of Southeast Asia and South Asia Frontier. Prior to this, Sapna Chadha was vice president of marketing for Southeast Asia and India.

She took to LinkedIn to make the announcement. In her post, she wrote, “I'm delighted to announce my new appointment as Vice President for Southeast Asia and South Asia Frontier. In this role, I will lead our business growth, strategy, and operations in this dynamic region within Asia Pacific. This region which we affectionately call “SEAS” internally has not only become home for me, but it has captured me just as Jacques Cousteau says - “The sea, once it casts its spell upon a man, can never be shaken off”.

She further added, “Both Southeast Asia and the South Asia Frontier are home to some of the world's most innovative and entrepreneurial people, businesses and advertisers, and I'm incredibly excited to lead our team and help businesses thrive in this digital decade.”