Google India’s Vishal Sinha joins ShareChat as the director - ads strategy

ShareChat, a homegrown social media company, announced the appointment of Vishal Sinha as the director of ads strategy. In the new role, Sinhal will spearhead growth pillars for brand, content and lead performance marketing for both ShareChat and Moj, through direct and agency business. With an extensive experience of over 14 years, he was previously heading the digital ad sales team at Google India where he was responsible for driving digital adoption of Google brand and performance solutions for large and mid-market businesses.

Udit Sharma, chief revenue officer, ShareChat and Moj, said, “We are thrilled to have Vishal on board. Vishal with his extensive experience brings a strong set of skill sets across different verticals and will add immense value to our team. In the past few years, we have scaled advertising solutions with our unique offerings that have helped businesses drive growth and form strong connections with communities. We are sure his expertise will help scale business strategy for the holistic growth of our organisation.” Commenting on his appointment, Sinha said, “I am excited to embark on this new journey with India’s largest homegrown social media company. Today, brands prioritise targeted advertising to language first users and both ShareChat and Moj are leading this sphere. The growth trajectory of both platforms reflects a promising future, and I am looking forward to contributing to make the business reach its highest potential.”