Former Netflix India executive Tara Kapur joins Duolingo as India marketing head

Kapur recently quit the streamer after three years to join the language learning app Duolingo.

By  Storyboard18Dec 6, 2022 11:14 AM
Tara Kapur has also had stints at companies such as Vice Media and Supari Studios and she was the founding member and content head at Vitamin Stree.

Netflix India's former co-lead for series marketing Tara Kapur quit the streamer recently to join US-based language learning app Duolingo as India marketing head for Duolingo English Test.

Kapur was with Netflix for about three years working on the streamer's marketing campaigns for Indian and global series.

Kapur shared, “Education and learning have always been something that I’ve been passionate about, and I’m so excited to be leading the marketing efforts for Duolingo English Test in India, and working closely with Jeffrey Tousignant, Carrie Wang and the rest of the incredible team at Duo.”

She has also had stints at companies such as Vice Media and Supari Studios and she was the founding member and content head at Vitamin Stree.

Duolingo was launched in 2012 as a PhD project. Today the gamified language app is a 500-person public company that views TikTok and Netflix as its competition. Interestingly, the company's co-founder Luis von Ahn invented the CAPTCHA, the web authentication tool which he gave to Yahoo for free, and reCAPTCHA, which he sold to Google.

Duolingo claims to have about 15 million daily users and the company is now expanding through in-app purchases, subjects like reading and math, and a $49 online English test accepted at 4k+ institutions that made approx $25 million last year, as per reports.


First Published on Dec 6, 2022 11:14 AM

