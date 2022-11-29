Former Nestle marketing executive Ankit Kapoor joins Ananta Capital as chief marketing officer

Nestle's former head of category marketing - chocolates and confectionery Ankit Kapoor has joined Ananta Capital as chief marketing officer. Ananta Capital is a mid-market private equity investment platform with a bias for long-term investing.

Kapoor spent over six years at FMCG major Nestle where, he shared in a post a couple of weeks ago, "I have had the privilege of being lead, coached and supported by some of the stalwarts in the CPG industry. Eternally grateful to Suresh Narayanan Nikhil Chand Rajat Kumar Jain. Amit Narain Ravi Ramchandran Sushrut Nallulwar Remy Ejel, Mauricio Alarcon Russell Lipchin for supporting me with some amazing opportunities."

He added, "I now look forward to moving out of my comfort zone and working on a new challenge. Onwards and upwards!"

An FMCG leader with almost over 15 years of experience in leading businesses and brands across countries, categories and companies, as the head of marketing for chocolates & confectionery, he led Nestle’s global brands - KitKat, Milkybar, BarOne along with E-Commerce and Modern Trade for the business unit.

Kapoor, who has had stints at Nestle Central and West Africa, SC Johnson and ITC, has said, "Consistency x consumer centricity goes a long way in building brand equity."

Ananta Capital is an investment management platform focused on "partnering with businesses for the long-term."