Former Josh country manager Rubeena Singh joins AnyMind Group

Josh’s former country manager Rubeena Singh has joined AnyMind Group, a Singapore-headquartered technology company, to lead the India and MENA operations for the group.

AnyMind Group is a platform supporting brands in e-commerce, marketing and logistics. Founded in 2016 by Kosuke Sogo and Otohiko Kozutsumi, AnyMinds offers tools to businesses, publishers, and influencers like cloud manufacturing, marketing, logistics, creator monetisation, and so on. The group had acquired India-based Pokkt Mobile Ads in March 2020.

Singh joined Josh, a homegrown short video platform in October 2021. Prior to this Singh was the chief executive officer of Dentsu Group-owned digital-first media agency iProspect, where she spent four years. She has over two decades of experience across media including digital, print and broadcast. Singh started her career at Star TV and spent a large part of her career at Network18. There she spearheaded the launch of CNBC Awaaz, Forbes India and Moneycontrol.

Kosuke Sogo, CEO and co-founder of AnyMind Group, commented on the appointment, “Rubeena’s diverse experience across social media, digital marketing and publishing matches our own capabilities across these spaces. As we continue to grow our offerings across India, from e-commerce and marketing to creator and publisher enablement, Rubeena’s drive and expertise will undoubtedly be an asset for us as we look to advance the next generation of commerce in India and the wider Asia-Pacific region.”

On her appointment, Rubeena added, “I’m delighted to be joining the brilliant team at AnyMind Group and be a part of its growth journey. I look forward to working with the team geared up for both business growth & delivering astonishing work hand in hand. I've watched them grow rapidly over the last few years and I am thrilled to contribute to the creation of a future internet giant.”

VerSe Innovation launched Josh in 2020, right after TikTok exited the country following the government's ban on Chinese apps. Josh competes with several big players, including homegrown apps. VerSe Innovation, which also owns DailyHunt, GolBol, this year entered the world of Web 3.0 and to enable local, vernacular content creators monetise in the realm of metaverse, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Blockchain and more.