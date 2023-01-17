Former Dentsu Creative exec Harsh Shah joins Wunderman Thompson South Asia as chief digital officer

Wunderman Thompson South Asia appoints Harsh Shah as chief digital officer. Prior to this, Shah was with Dentsu Creative as president West, and led operations, revenue, people and culture for Dentsu Webchutney, and regional business for the rest of Dentsu Creative. In his new role at Wunderman Thompson South Asia, he will be responsible for accelerating the digital transformation of the Wunderman Thompson Group, and working with all of its agencies across creative, communication, tech, health and commerce to deliver an integrated solution to all clients across the group.

Commenting on the development, Shams Jasani, chief executive officer, Wunderman Thompson South Asia, said, “We are Delighted to welcome Harsh to the Wunderman Thompson Family. He brings in a wealth of experience across Digital, Technology and Commerce. Our work at Wunderman Thompson harnesses the power of creative, technology, and Commerce to drive unprecedented growth for some of the world’s biggest brands. We are glad to have Harsh onboard at a critical juncture when we are keenly looking at offering end-to-end capabilities to our clients at scale.”

On his new role Shah said, “I am deeply excited by the vision drawn up at WT and my specific charter as a key growth partner. I look forward to drive this vision and unlock growth with my highly experienced and talented peers at the agency. In the ever-evolving social and economic fabric of the world, it is essential to look at culture and consumer demand as an important ongoing thread in what we do. Leading Digital at WT makes this journey especially thrilling for me.”