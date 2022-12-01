Former Coca-Cola India executive Aditi Anand joins L’Oreal Professionnel as head of marketing

Aditi Anand, former head of creative strategy for brand Coca-Cola (India and Southwest Asia) has joined L’Oreal Professionnel as head of marketing. Anand took to LinkedIn to make the announcement, “Happy to announce that I have embarked on a beautiful new journey as Head of Marketing for L’Oréal Professionnel L'Oréal is the No. 1 beauty company worldwide, with 35 international brands in 150 countries. Our mission is to create Beauty that moves the world, and I couldn't be more excited to play a role in bringing this mission to life in India.”

She further added, “As is with my every move, this is another new category for me, and I look forward to a steep learning curve. I have spent the first few days getting to know the people and understanding L’Oréal culture. The warmth, friendliness, and passion are deeply comforting and most welcoming.”

At Coca-Cola Company, Anand was responsible for translating the brand and business strategy into a consumer strategy and communicating the same through rich, immersive platform ideas.