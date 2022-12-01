Former Coca-Cola India executive Aditi Anand joins L’Oreal Professionnel as head of marketing

Aditi Anand, former head of creative strategy for brand Coca-Cola (India and Southwest Asia) has joined L’Oreal Professionnel as head of marketing. Anand took to LinkedIn to make the announcement, “Happy to announce that I have embarked on a beautiful new journey as Head of Marketing for L’Oréal Professionnel L'Oréal is the No. 1 beauty company worldwide, with 35 international brands in 150 countries. Our mission is to create Beauty that moves the world, and I couldn't be more excited to play a role in bringing this mission to life in India.”
She further added, “As is with my every move, this is another new category for me, and I look forward to a steep learning curve. I have spent the first few days getting to know the people and understanding L’Oréal culture. The warmth, friendliness, and passion are deeply comforting and most welcoming.”
At Coca-Cola Company, Anand was responsible for translating the brand and business strategy into a consumer strategy and communicating the same through rich, immersive platform ideas.
Prior to joining The Coca-Cola Company, Anand was the head - brand, media and digital marketing at HMD Global for over four years. She was also the head of marketing (YU Mobiles), Micromax Informatics. Anand has worked with brands like Lifestyle and Home, Airtel, and Flipkart Internet too.