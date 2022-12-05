FCB Interface onboards Gaurav Dudeja as chief operating officer

FCB Interface has appointed Gaurav Dudeja as the chief operating officer. In his role, Dudeja will lead the business operations to drive the next level of growth for the agency. He will be based out of the agency’s Mumbai office and report to Joemon Thaliath, vice chairman and CEO of FCB Interface.

His goal will be to use innovation to create a variety of frameworks, platforms, and business procedures that support efficiency and effectiveness for FCB Interface's clients, stated the company in a press release.

With over 21 years in the industry, Dudeja brings the expertise of building and leading high-performing marketing communication teams. This is on the back of playing leadership roles across advertising and marketing in the last 10 years at Leo Burnett, Fortis Healthcare, Philips India and DDB Mudra.

Speaking on the appointment, Rohit Ohri, chairman and CEO of FCB Group India, said, “We can realise our philosophy of ‘Never Finished’ ideas and timely and timeless solutions for our brands only with the right people at the helm. Gaurav is a remarkable leader with a unique blend of business insight, operational know-how, cultural sensitivity, and a profound understanding of people and their motivations. He is the ideal addition to our FCB Interface leadership because of his demonstrated skill and extensive experience delivering creative, disruptive solutions across digital, technology, media, and business services. I am delighted to have him join the FCB Group in India.”

“Gaurav has proven track record of successfully navigating businesses and brands and delivering growth targets in some of the toughest categories. Apart from his impressive credentials, Gaurav is humble, a fantastic team builder, and a great collaborator. Overall, someone who will fit in well with FCB Interface’s culture," said Joemon Thaliath, vice chairman and CEO, FCB Interface.

"We believe Gaurav will be critical in defining the next chapter of our growth. He has the right combination of leadership skills and understanding of the new-age platforms to drive our agency’s transformation agenda,” said Robby Mathew, vice chairman and chief creative officer, FCB Interface.