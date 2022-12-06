Famous Innovations elevates Mithila Saraf as CEO

Homegrown independent advertising agency Famous Innovations on Tuesday announced that it has elevated Mithila Saraf as the CEO. She is the founding partner and business head at the agency.

Saraf began her career with Famous as an intern and played multiple roles over the years, the last one being business head - Bengaluru. Through her strategic advisory, she was able to double Bengaluru's size in terms of revenue and triple it in terms of team strength.

In a statement, the agency says that in her last 10-years at Famous, she has steered growth for more than 50 brands including Raymond, Mahindra, Titan, Van Heusen, Budweiser, Absolut, Jameson, Diageo and Unilever among others.

Raj Kamble, founder and CCO, of Famous Innovations says, “Mithila takes this role on the same day that she completed 10 years with this entrepreneur-driven company, and trust me it's not easy working with an entrepreneur. She has been my partner since day 1, today she just gets the title. She joined the company with no salary as an intern and it's incredible to see her journey today, leading three offices and our aggressive growth plans.”

Kamble emphasises that Saraf is always balanced, empathetic and very fair to everyone. He shares his future plan for the agency as well.

“Everyone looks at Famous and thinks it's all me, but that's not true. Mithila and a few other people will now take this agency further than anyone imagined, we're opening offices in Dubai and Malaysia soon and one day we will be in New York. With this move, I get to focus more on doing what I am good at - the creative work - and I think the next decade is going to belong to us,” he adds.

On her new role, Saraf notes, “To me "CEO" is someone's behaviour more than a role and the people thriving at Famous know this. This is an agency that has always believed in people's passion, hard work, commitment and talent above all else. It doesn't matter where you come from, how many years you've been in the industry or what your last title was. If you care about your work, bring your heart to the table and see your people like family, there is limitless opportunity for you at this agency.”