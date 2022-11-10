Famous Innovations appoints Mitali Srivastava Hough as national planning head

Independent creative shop Famous Innovations has appointed Mitali Srivastava Hough as national planning head for its Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru offices. She has also joined the agency as partner. In her current role, she will also lead strategic planning for Garage, the digital and content agency from the group.

Speaking exclusively to Storyboard18, Hough says that she has worked with Famous Innovations on a few projects as a strategic consultant before joining them full time.

“Sometimes a former boss can be the best thing that happens to you. In this case it was Neeraj Bassi who I worked with who pointed Raj Kamble (founder of Famous Innovations) in my direction. Raj and his Famous team felt like coming home. It’s the fastest growing independent agency in India and reminds me of my entrepreneurial venture in the past. It’s just the name that has changed. The ambition is the same. It’s not a challenge, it’s the only motivation,” she shares.

Hough says that her immediate focus is to drive strategic and creative thinking as national planning head.

“Tackling GenZ is my foremost role. Both within and without. The truth is 70 percent of the online shopping audience in the times to come are them. Understanding them is the job. And Famous Innovations is younger than most,” she notes.

Talking about the evolution of women leaders in the Indian advertising, Hough believes that evolution is yet to happen. “We have just begun the conversation. From no representation in board rooms to one or two women in the scene, it has been a painfully slow journey so far. It needs to pick up and how,” she adds.

Hough also discusses the sexism in advertising and whether anything has changed post #MeToo movement. According to her, post the #MeToo movement some men are now whispering the things that they would say out loud earlier.

“It is far from enough. But now one senses a slight change. Women have started to realise that they have a voice in the industry. A gentle shift towards boldness is emerging. However, there is huge polarisation still. One side is seeing a problem in everything while some leaders seem to bury their head in the mud like ostriches seeing no wrong. But the tragedy is this seems like a threat and not an opportunity to cultivate a healthy environment,” she emphasises.

With nearly 22 years of work experience, Hough co-founded an ad agency called Utopeia Communicationz and followed it up by another agency called The Equal that specialised in CSR solutions. A strategic planner, digital expert, trainer and researcher, her career spans over brands like, Volkswagen, J&J, Reliance Retail, Bournvita, Neutrogena, Nivea, Big Bazaar, Asian Paints, etc. Prior to steering the ship as an entrepreneur, she worked in DDB Mudra as associate vice president, across verticals of DDB India, DDB Health & Lifestyle, Rapp India & Tribal DDB. She has also worked at Ogilvy & Mather and TBWA India. Her awards include golds at Effies, AME, James Burke & Indian Marketing Awards.

Commenting on Hough’s appointment, Raj Kamble, founder and CCO, of Famous Innovations says, “At Famous Innovations, we don’t just make ads. We aim to be partners with our clients and take accountability for their business, growth, and brands. Mitali is one of those rare planners who champions this approach and has been effective and disruptive with MNC brands as well as entrepreneur-led brands from India. We are really excited about our partnership with her.”