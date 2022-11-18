Exclusive: Nilesh Gupta takes additional charge of branding and creative strategy at Meesho

E-commerce firm Meesho on Friday announced that Nilesh Gupta, senior director, growth has been given an additional role at the company where he will be responsible for the team that manages brand building and creative strategy. He has been heading the activation and acquisition arm for the company since the past two years.

It is to be noted that recently Meesho’s vice president and brand head Lucky Saini quit the e-commerce firm. Saini joined Meesho in June 2021. His mandate at the company was to lead the team in charge of planning, executing, growing the strategy, experience and voice of the brand.

The company, in a statement, says that under Gupta’s leadership, Meesho became the most downloaded e-commerce application in the world.

“Nilesh is strongly aligned with Meesho’s mission to ‘democratise ecommerce for everyone’ and passionate about solving for Bharat'', Megha Agarwal, CXO, Growth at Meesho says. “His experience in the arenas of acquisition and activation combined with retail will help contribute immensely to Meesho’s accelerated growth. As we further our mission to democratise ecommerce for everybody and bring the next billion users online, user growth will be a key area of focus for us.”

Prior to joining Meesho in 2021, Gupta was with Kearney where he primarily worked on the Consumer & Retail practice including co-authoring a report with CII to help unlock the full potential of retail growth in India.

On his additional role, Gupta says, “Meesho has made significant strides towards democratising e-commerce in India and I have been fortunate to witness this 10X growth first hand over the last two years. I am thrilled to take up the branding and creative mandate in addition to my current responsibilities at Meesho. We have a clear vision and will continue to innovate to become India’s preferred e-commerce destination.”

Meesho says that its vision is to enable 100 million small businesses, including individual entrepreneurs, to succeed online. Bengaluru-based startup is leading the social-commerce sector, allowing users to sell items by sharing product listings with friends via WhatsApp messaging service, along with Facebook and Instagram. Meta is also an investor in Meesho, with an undisclosed stake.