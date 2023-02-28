Ex Vodafone exec Kavita Nair joins Skewb Analytics as strategic advisor

Founded in 2022 by Sandeep Pandey, Snigdha Gupta and Shubham Chhajed, Skewb Analytics aims to revolutionize marketing analytics with SaaS-based services and agile methodologies. Its highly evolved marketing analytics solution is designed to solve the age-old problem of measuring marketing effectiveness, especially in today’s digital-first world. As Skewb Analytics sets eye to be a $100 million company by 2027, Kavita’s expertise and experience in building organizations will be harnessed to add value to the company. With 25+ years of experience, Kavita possesses an entrepreneurial leadership style, a talent for profit and loss management, and a remarkable track record of building some of the most admired brands in the country. As a technology enthusiast, with substantive transformation experience across domains, she is renowned for leveraging the triple power of customer, technology and business in complex matrix environments.

Prior to joining Skewb Analytics, Kavita was the chief digital transformation and brand officer of Vodafone Idea Limited. She was the chief architect of the Vi brand. For two decades, she held leadership roles in diverse functions, including consumer and enterprise domains, retail, digital, data and customer experience and operations. Kavita led multiple successful brand transformations and built celebrated brands such as Orange, Hutch & Vodafone. She was the co-creator and the champion behind the iconic pug and lovable Zoozoos that won innumerable hearts and several accolades. Commenting on her new role, Kavita Nair, strategic advisor, Skewb Analytics, said, “It has been my passion to measure and decode marketing effectiveness to help companies drive growth and operational excellence. The Skewb product is unique & world class, and it brings real-time analytics across mediums for decision makers. I believe in the team and the product, and I’m excited to be a part of the company’s growth journey”. Sandeep Pandey, CEO and co-founder, Skewb Analytics, said, “We are delighted to have Kavita at Skewb Analytics as the strategic advisor. Her rich experience in setting direction and defining roadmaps, capitalizing on new business opportunities, and building high-performance teams will help us empower Indian businesses to attain real-time marketing excellence. As we work towards becoming a $100 million company by 2027, we are confident that Kavita’s guidance will be instrumental in our growth journey.” Kavita currently divides her time being a board member, running her own strategic advisory practice specializing in growth strategies for start-ups, and mentoring young women to unleash their potential in the world of business. She serves as an independent director on the board of Blue Dart Express as well as a member of the angel investing platform, Inflection Point Ventures. As the trailblazer in the emerging space, Skewb Analytics’ solution helps clients get 3X return on investment in 1/10th of the time. It aids in business planning, product portfolio management, smart budget allocations, and real-time media and digital measurement allocation through the year.