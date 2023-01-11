Ex-Sharechat exec Ajit Varghese joins Disney Star as head of network advertising sales

Disney Star has on-boarded Ajit Varghese as head of network advertising sales. Varghese will be responsible for overall advertising revenues of Disney Star’s television and digital businesses and for driving growth through transformative sales and channel strategies, creating alliances and business development.

He would also be looking at developing the long-term vision and defining the strategic direction of the sales organization in his new role, said an official statement from the television network.

Varghese would be reporting to K Madhavan, president and country manager, Disney Star.

“Ajit is a highly respected and well regarded professional within the advertising and marketing fraternity. I am confident that under his leadership, we will be able to unlock significant value and create more opportunities to further grow our market leadership,” said K Madhavan.

“The advertising market in India has already crossed Rs 100,000 crore and is expected to be among the fastest growing in the world this year. This, combined with Disney Star’s status as the Country’s leading Media & Entertainment Company, allows for tremendous opportunities by which we can create ground-breaking solutions to drive growth for our clients. I keenly look forward to being a part of a great company, best-in-class content and a superb team,” said Varghese in the official statement.