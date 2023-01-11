comScore

DY Works appoints Ashish Bahl as CEO

Bahl takes over from Tresa Paul who has moved out to pursue new opportunities.

DY Works has today announced the appointment of Ashish Bahl as chief executive officer.

Bahl has spent over 25 years in advertising, marketing and media. He has worked with SABMiller India (now AB-Inbev) Neo Cricket & Sports, Mccann, Contract, JWT, Leo Burnett and O&M, where he’s worked with over 100 iconic global brands including Pepsi, Coca-Cola, MasterCard, Nestle, ESPN, SABMiller, Hero-Honda and many more. Since 2017, Bahl has founded or co-founded three companies including The Happiness Project, 1418 (a platform for 14-18 year-olds) and Happinessperkm (India’s only motorcycling brand built by riders).

On this appointment, Santosh Desai, CEO and managing director, FutureBrands, said, “I’m thrilled to welcome Ashish on-board. Ashish’s appointment signals the evolution of DY Works from building products and experiences to re-crafting and using design-thinking to find impactful solutions rooted in deeper belief systems. I’m excited about what’s yet to come and the change we’ll bring.”

Bahl, managing director and CEO, DY Works, said, “I’m honored to join an incredible team at DY. My key focus will be to use design-thinking and semiotics to build purpose-driven brands. In this new phase at DY we will expand the definition of design where we will build brands committed to human-centric business design. I look forward to this new journey and creating some fantastic work with the DY team.”

Bahl takes over from Tresa Paul who has moved out to pursue new opportunities.


