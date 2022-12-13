Duroflex’s chief marketing officer Smita Murarka quits the sleep solutions firm

Smita Murarka, who held the position of a chief marketing officer - corporate and brands, digital at sleep solutions company Duroflex has quit the company. Duroflex confirmed this development with Storyboard18 and stated that she stepped down from her position in November.

As the CMO, Murarka diversified the product portfolio beyond mattresses and forayed into accessories and smart furniture. She also worked on martech tools and customer data platform (CDP) for consumer engagement.

Murarka joined the company in February 2020 during the onset of the pandemic as vice president - marketing and e-commerce. She set up and led the marketing department. Further, she also led the foray into D2C business with digital website and marketplaces, managed the P&L of e-commerce to make it a top brand on market places within a year, and alongside managed growth marketing. Along with setting up the consumer experience strategy and CRM structure, she also drove brand advocacy.

Her stint at the company lasted for two years and 11 months.

Armed with over 18 years of experience, Murarka started her career as an account executive at brand-comm. She moved on to Bulchee as marketing services manager. From there, she joined Landmark Group as assistant manager - key accounts and rose to the rank of manager - buying and merchandising - Splash Fashion. She has also worked across Lifestyle International as senior brand manager and MAS Holdings as marketing head - amante lingerie.