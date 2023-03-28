Diageo names Debra Crew CEO, making her the company’s first female CEO

Diageo announced the retirement of Sir Ivan Menezes as the chief executive officer and his departure from the Diageo Board on 30 June. This follows 10 years of leading the company. Debra Crew, who is currently the chief operating officer, will step into the shoes of Menezes and join the Diageo Board, which would be effective from 1 July.

Menezes joined Diageo through the merger of Guinness plc and Grand Metropolitan plc in 1997. He has held a number of senior positions in the business including chief operating officer; president, Diageo North America; chairman, Diageo Asia Pacific; and chairman, Diageo Latin America and Caribbean. He has been an executive director of Diageo since July 2012 and has served as CEO since July 2013, where he oversaw an outstanding period of change, growth and high performance.

During Menezes' tenure, Diageo has made great strides towards its ambition to become one of the best performing, most trusted and respected consumer products companies in the world. Diageo has grown significantly during this period, now selling over 200 brands in more than 180 markets. It is today, the number one company by net sales value in Scotch whisky, vodka, gin, rum, Canadian whisky, liqueurs, and also tequila1, a category in which only eight years ago the company had no substantive position.

Led by Menezes, Diageo has developed a leadership position in sustainability, becoming one of the top one percent of companies globally to achieve a “Double A” rating for Water Security and Climate Change from CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project), as well as a particularly strong stance on inclusion and diversity, with the company ranked number one in the UK, and number two globally, in Equileap’s 2023 Gender Equality Report.

With Crew’s appointment as CEO, women will make up more than 50 percent of Diageo’s executive committee from 1 July. During the past decade, Diageo’s total shareholder returns have strongly outperformed the FTSE100, and the company has continued its progressive policy to increase dividends every year. In January 2023, Menezes was awarded a Knighthood for services to Business and to Equality in His Majesty The King’s 2023 New Year Honours List.

Prior to being appointed COO in October 2022, Crew was the president, Diageo North America and Global Supply, leading Diageo’s largest market to 14 percent organic net sales growth in fiscal 2022. This was following on from 20 percent organic net sales growth in the prior year. Crew originally joined the Diageo Board as a non-executive director in April 2019. This was before stepping down from the Board when appointed president, Diageo North America in July 2020.

Crew is the former president and CEO of Reynolds American, Inc., where she delivered strong performance growth before the company’s acquisition. She previously served as president and COO, and president and chief commercial officer.

Prior to that, Crew spent five years at PepsiCo, where she served as president, North America Nutrition; president, PepsiCo Americas Beverages; and president, Western Europe Region. Prior to PepsiCo, she held positions with Kraft Foods, Nestlé S.A. and Mars, Inc.

Crew is a graduate of the University of Denver, earned an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and previously served as an officer in the United States Army. She currently serves on the board of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., having previously served on the boards of Newell Brands and Mondēlez International.

Javier Ferrán, chairman, Diageo, said: “The Board is enormously grateful for Ivan’s contribution over the past decade. Under his stewardship, Diageo has consistently delivered a truly impressive performance to become one of the most respected businesses in the world. Ivan has transformed Diageo’s global footprint, brand portfolio and strategic focus, positioning our business as a clear leader in premium drinks. At the same time as delivering consistent shareholder returns, Ivan has nurtured a diverse and talented global workforce and made significant progress on the most material sustainability issues facing our business. Ivan leaves Diageo extremely well positioned for future growth, and we thank him again for everything he has helped us to achieve.”

He added, “The Board has diligently planned for Ivan’s successor, and we are delighted to have appointed a leader of Debra’s calibre to the role. Debra has been a highly valued member of Diageo’s leadership team in recent years with an impressive track record of delivery both at Diageo and across other global consumer goods companies. She has deep consumer industry expertise as well as proven strategic capabilities, strong operational performance and a clear ability to build and lead teams. I have no doubt that Diageo is in the right hands for the next phase of its growth.”

Menezes said, “It has been an enormous honour leading Diageo over the past decade. I am extremely proud of what we have achieved during that time, and I would like to thank my 28,000 talented colleagues around the world for all of their hard work, creativity and passion. I would also like to thank the Board for their encouragement, challenge and support over the years.”

He further mentioned, “I am delighted to be handing over the reins to Debra. In the time that we have worked together, I have been consistently impressed with her passion for growth and for building high performing teams. I am confident that under Debra’s leadership, and with our extraordinary portfolio of brands and culture, Diageo will go on to deliver our long-term performance ambition.”