Dentsu’s chief creative officer Fred Levron quits

Fred Levron, who comes with an experience of two decades, established the foundation of the Japanese network’s new creative unit, Dentsu Creative.

By  Storyboard18Mar 31, 2023 11:04 AM
Fred Levron started off as an executive creative director or creative director with Ogilvy & Mather. From there, he moved to the Creative Artists Agency as the global executive creative director. (Image source: LinkedIn)

Fred Levron, chief creative officer of the Japanese advertising and public relations giant, Dentsu, has quit. During his tenure, Levron was responsible for the network’s creative product across the entirety of Dentsu international’s creative, media and CXM agency brands.

Levron, who was appointed in November 2021 as the global CCO, is also credited with establishing the foundation of a new global creative network, Dentsu Creative. He teamed up with Wendy Clark, former global chief creative officer of Dentsu International, where her role was discontinued as part of the company’s decision to drop the international role.

Armed with an experience of two decades, Levron started off as an executive creative director or creative director with Ogilvy & Mather. From there, he moved to the Creative Artists Agency as the global executive creative director. He was also associated with FCB Global as the worldwide creative partner where he teamed up with the agency’s global CCO Susan Credle to transform FCB into a creative and meaningful advertising network.


First Published on Mar 31, 2023 11:04 AM

