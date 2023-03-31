Dentsu’s chief creative officer Fred Levron quits

Fred Levron, chief creative officer of the Japanese advertising and public relations giant, Dentsu, has quit. During his tenure, Levron was responsible for the network’s creative product across the entirety of Dentsu international’s creative, media and CXM agency brands.

Levron, who was appointed in November 2021 as the global CCO, is also credited with establishing the foundation of a new global creative network, Dentsu Creative. He teamed up with Wendy Clark, former global chief creative officer of Dentsu International, where her role was discontinued as part of the company’s decision to drop the international role.