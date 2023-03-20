comScore

Brand Makers

Carat India appoints Wavemaker’s Simantini Ghosh as VP - Content

Simantini Ghosh’s last position was as the regional head - South, content at Wavemaker where she led content campaigns along with multiple strategic partners.

By  Storyboard18Mar 20, 2023 1:42 PM
Carat India appoints Wavemaker’s Simantini Ghosh as VP - Content
WPP’s media agency Essence roped Simantini Ghosh in as the business executive and in a span of five years, she held various positions. Her last position was as the associate director - content and innovation. Her skill set, which ranged from content strategy, brand solutions, client servicing, video production, the key clients whose mandate she handled were Britannia, Flipkart and Global Consumer Products. (Image source: LinkedIn)

Dentsu’s media agency Carat India has appointed Simantini Ghosh as the vice president of content.

Ghosh, who is armed with an experience of more than a decade, announced this movement via LinkedIn. Her post read, “As I embark on an exciting new journey at one of the fastest growing and buzziest agency networks, I can already feel an infectious energy on my day 4 here. I thank Anita Kotwani for giving me such an exciting assignment and I cannot wait to sprint in swag again! I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Vice President - Content at Carat!”

Ghosh’s last position was as the regional head - South, content at Wavemaker where she led content campaigns along with multiple strategic partners. She started her career with Radio Mirchi as an intern for the marketing department. From there, she moved to Radio City India as a management trainee for the branded content, and then rose to head as the key account manager for the same department.

WPP’s media agency Essence roped her in as the business executive and in a span of five years, she held various positions. Her last position was as the associate director - content and innovation. Her skill set includes content strategy, brand solutions, client servicing and video production. Some of the key clients whose mandate she has handled include brands across various categories such as Britannia, Flipkart and Global Consumer Products.

At Wavemaker, she started off as the business head - content for the South region. Ghosh holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a specialisation in marketing and marketing management from Calcutta University.

She has also obtained a masters in business administration in marketing from IBS Bangalore.


Tags
First Published on Mar 20, 2023 1:31 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Mullen Lintas appoints L&K Saatchi & Saatchi’s Sharon Picardo as executive director

Mullen Lintas appoints L&K Saatchi & Saatchi’s Sharon Picardo as executive director

Brand Makers

Deepali Naair of IBM to join CK Birla Group as group CMO

Deepali Naair of IBM to join CK Birla Group as group CMO

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: Find out who moved in, up and out at Dentsu, Havas, boAt, GM, Sony Music, and more

CXO Moves: Find out who moved in, up and out at Dentsu, Havas, boAt, GM, Sony Music, and more

Brand Makers

Bookstrapping: The Fun Habit by Mike Rucker

Bookstrapping: The Fun Habit by Mike Rucker

Brand Makers

Creativity in God’s Own Country: What’s the advertising culture like in Kerala?

Creativity in God’s Own Country: What’s the advertising culture like in Kerala?

Brand Makers

Exodus at Disney Star as several executives quit

Exodus at Disney Star as several executives quit

Brand Makers

#ShareThe Spotlight: Leap Club’s Ragini Das on making money and an impact, and leaders to spotlight

#ShareThe Spotlight: Leap Club’s Ragini Das on making money and an impact, and leaders to spotlight