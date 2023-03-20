Carat India appoints Wavemaker’s Simantini Ghosh as VP - Content

Dentsu’s media agency Carat India has appointed Simantini Ghosh as the vice president of content.

Ghosh, who is armed with an experience of more than a decade, announced this movement via LinkedIn. Her post read, “As I embark on an exciting new journey at one of the fastest growing and buzziest agency networks, I can already feel an infectious energy on my day 4 here. I thank Anita Kotwani for giving me such an exciting assignment and I cannot wait to sprint in swag again! I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Vice President - Content at Carat!”

Ghosh’s last position was as the regional head - South, content at Wavemaker where she led content campaigns along with multiple strategic partners. She started her career with Radio Mirchi as an intern for the marketing department. From there, she moved to Radio City India as a management trainee for the branded content, and then rose to head as the key account manager for the same department.

WPP’s media agency Essence roped her in as the business executive and in a span of five years, she held various positions. Her last position was as the associate director - content and innovation. Her skill set includes content strategy, brand solutions, client servicing and video production. Some of the key clients whose mandate she has handled include brands across various categories such as Britannia, Flipkart and Global Consumer Products.

At Wavemaker, she started off as the business head - content for the South region. Ghosh holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a specialisation in marketing and marketing management from Calcutta University.