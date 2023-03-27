comScore

Brand Makers

Dentsu X appoints Ritika Goswami as VP - Strategy

Ritika Goswami, who comes with 18 years of experience, previously worked at NielsenIQ as associate director.

By  Storyboard18Mar 27, 2023 11:09 PM
Dentsu X appoints Ritika Goswami as VP - Strategy
Ritika Goswami started her career at Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd. (Times Group) as assistant manager. From there, she moved to IMRB International, a market research, survey and business consultancy firm as senior research manager. (Representative Image: CoWomen via Unsplash)

Branding and marketing agency Dentsu X has appointed Ritika Goswami as the vice president - strategy. Previously, she held the position of associate director at NielsenIQ, a consumer intelligence company. Here, she led the all-India vertical handling FMCG, and alcohol beverages. She was also responsible for business reporting and revenue management.

Goswami comes with an experience of 18 years and started her career at Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd. (Times Group) as assistant manager. From there, she moved to IMRB International, a market research, survey and business consultancy firm as senior research manager.

At Leading Edge, a global data, analytics and strategy consultancy company, Goswami was the senior account manager. She joined Kantar IMRB as the group account director where she headed the North India team that worked with FMCG, alcohol and durable clients. Further, she worked on new brand launches, right from conceptualization to design to communication strategy. She also carried out ethnographic and evaluation work for development sector clients.


Tags
First Published on Mar 27, 2023 11:09 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

DDB Mudra appoints Saad Khan as president and managing partner - growth & strategy

DDB Mudra appoints Saad Khan as president and managing partner - growth & strategy

Brand Makers

Ajit Gurnani appointed as chief business development officer, Publicis Groupe, South Asia

Ajit Gurnani appointed as chief business development officer, Publicis Groupe, South Asia

Brand Makers

With IPL in sight, govt to crack down on online betting ads disguised as content, says consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh

With IPL in sight, govt to crack down on online betting ads disguised as content, says consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: Who moved up, in and out at Paytm, Meta, Mars, Mullen Lintas, IBM, Infectious, 82.5 and more

CXO Moves: Who moved up, in and out at Paytm, Meta, Mars, Mullen Lintas, IBM, Infectious, 82.5 and more

Brand Makers

Bookstrapping: The Story of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel

Bookstrapping: The Story of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel

Brand Makers

Mullen Lintas appoints Ram Jayaraman as CCO

Mullen Lintas appoints Ram Jayaraman as CCO

Brand Makers

Ad filmmaker and director Pradeep Sarkar passes away

Ad filmmaker and director Pradeep Sarkar passes away