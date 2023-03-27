Dentsu X appoints Ritika Goswami as VP - Strategy

Branding and marketing agency Dentsu X has appointed Ritika Goswami as the vice president - strategy. Previously, she held the position of associate director at NielsenIQ, a consumer intelligence company. Here, she led the all-India vertical handling FMCG, and alcohol beverages. She was also responsible for business reporting and revenue management.

Goswami comes with an experience of 18 years and started her career at Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd. (Times Group) as assistant manager. From there, she moved to IMRB International, a market research, survey and business consultancy firm as senior research manager.