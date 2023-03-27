Dentsu X appoints Ritika Goswami as VP - Strategy

Branding and marketing agency Dentsu X has appointed Ritika Goswami as the vice president - strategy. Previously, she held the position of associate director at NielsenIQ, a consumer intelligence company. Here, she led the all-India vertical handling FMCG, and alcohol beverages. She was also responsible for business reporting and revenue management.
Goswami comes with an experience of 18 years and started her career at Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd. (Times Group) as assistant manager. From there, she moved to IMRB International, a market research, survey and business consultancy firm as senior research manager.
At Leading Edge, a global data, analytics and strategy consultancy company, Goswami was the senior account manager. She joined Kantar IMRB as the group account director where she headed the North India team that worked with FMCG, alcohol and durable clients. Further, she worked on new brand launches, right from conceptualization to design to communication strategy. She also carried out ethnographic and evaluation work for development sector clients.