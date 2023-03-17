Dentsu promotes Anita Kotwani to CEO Media, South Asia; Divya Karani moves on

Dentsu India has announced the promotion of Anita Kotwani to the position of chief executive officer media, South Asia. Kotwani’s responsibilities include leading all of Dentsu’s media businesses across South Asia. This includes looking into the affairs of Carat, iProspect, dentsu X, Posterscope, and media investment arm Amplifi. Her appointment is effective immediately. Divya Karani will be transitioning off the media business to pursue personal interests. This is happening after building a successful media reputation for Dentsu India over the last decade.

Previously, Kotwani was Carat India’s CEO, a position she has held since 2020.

This announcement closely follows last week’s appointment of Harsha Razdan, Dentsu South Asia’s new CEO, as the business continues to strengthen its leadership team in the region.

A media expert with over two decades of experience, Kotwani has an extensive background in media management for consumer durables, financial services, FMCG and MNC brands.

She is a regular on the award circuit, and has chaired juries for various bodies including EMVIEs, Goafest, and Kyoorius. Most recently, Anita won ‘Agency Head of the Year’ at the Campaign Agency of the Year Awards 2022. She was also named ‘Impact Top 50 Influential Women’ of 2022 in the Media, Marketing, and Advertising category, ‘Women to Watch’ in 2018, and ‘Impact Top 50 Influential Women’ in 2019.

Rob Gilby, CEO APAC, Dentsu, and Interim CEO, India until newly appointed CEO, Harsha Razdan, starts said: “Anita is a well-loved leader who firmly looks to the future, bringing her people with her on the journey and is fearless in her approach to driving new solutions for clients. The Media opportunity in India is growing exponentially. Anita’s background, coupled with Harsha’s complimentary experience is building a powerful force in our business to drive growth for our clients in this exciting market.”

Gilby added, “Over the past 10 years, Divya has successfully scaled our business on a market-beating trajectory, evidenced by dentsu becoming the #1 agency in RECMA 2021. We thank her for her years of dedication and wish her the very best for the future. I am looking forward to the next wave of leadership accelerating the solid foundation Divya has built.”

Karani said, “I am proud of what I have accomplished with dentsu. Having worked closely with Anita – a valuable member of my leadership team, I know there is no better candidate for me to hand the reins to lead the media business to new heights. While it’s always a bittersweet moment to leave your ‘baby’, it is time for me to move on and pursue new opportunities.”