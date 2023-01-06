comScore

Dentsu India makes Sapna Arora as chief client officer

Prior to this, Sapna was with OLX India as CMO, PRO, brand head - emerging markets. In addition to this, she has also been a diversity and inclusion enabler.

Arora brings 22 years of global growth and general management experience, coupled with expertise in developing consumer tech businesses and digital products.

Dentsu India has appointed Sapna Arora as chief client officer (CCO).  In this role, Arora will continue to enhance integrated solutions for existing and prospective clients and drive growth for the network. She will report to Rob Gilby, CEO APAC, and work closely with the leadership as well as teams across creative, media and CX.

Arora brings 22 years of global growth and general management experience, coupled with expertise in developing consumer tech businesses and digital products. She has worked with several Fortune 500 companies over the years, including Naspers, Nestle, Reckitt Benckiser, P&G, etc., and has led many start-up stages of businesses in multiple geographic locations. Prior to this, Sapna was with OLX India as CMO, PRO, brand head - emerging markets. In addition to this, she has also been a diversity and inclusion enabler.

Commenting on the appointment, Rob Gilby, said, “We are in a very exciting phase of our evolution with a clear vision and strategy and I am delighted we continue to attract the best industry talent to join us and share their expertise. This is what makes Sapna the ideal fit for today's Indian dentsu! She brings incredible global expertise that will be invaluable in cultivating pride, employee advocacy, and a sense of collective purpose that will strengthen dentsu India's reputation among key stakeholders. I would like to extend a warm welcome to Sapna and look forward to working with her.”

Arora added, "It is an honour to be a part of a network that has produced some spellbinding work across services, redefining innovation and modern creativity in countless ways. Its collaborative, solution-led approach is exactly what brands and consumers desire. The network is known for its expertise in swiftly catering to the new unimaginable categories across spaces. All of this makes it even more exciting to be here and collaborate on a new growth story. I am looking forward to working closely with the leaders, clients, and people across services, while also cherishing the new paths ahead.”

 


