Dentsu hires Unmesh Pawar as chief people officer for India and South Asia

Dentsu has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Unmesh Pawar as chief people officer (CPO) for India and South Asia. In his new role, Pawar will report to Luke Speers, chief people officer, Dentsu APAC, and Peter Huijboom, Interim CEO, Dentsu India. Pawar has more than 25 years of experience in diverse aspects of human resources, with an early foundation in services and consulting. He has expertise in developing high-performance leadership teams and leading large-scale complex cultures. He has built differentiated capabilities for well-known brands such as Accenture, Mastek, Tata, and Peerless by designing and deploying innovative talent management practices. Previously, he served as KPMG's chief people officer, guiding the brand through a period of rapid change, and delivering on a progressive people agenda.

Speaking on the appointment, Speers said, “We are delighted to have Unmesh joining us. His experience and performance over a long period of time perfectly align with the transformational nature of developing people strategies and products fit for the future. The path ahead for this great market is incredibly exciting and I very much look forward to partnering with him to enhance the way our employees experience Dentsu every day.”

Peter added, “Dentsu has always positively adapted to the fast-changing market dynamics with agility. Attracting and retaining key talent is crucial to continue serving our clients with excellence and passion. Unmesh will play a key role in that. The experience and expertise he brings will add value and help accelerate success. We are delighted to have him on board!”

Sunil Seth, who has been supporting the network as human resource director-South Asia, will continue to maintain his role in Dentsu India. He will report to Pawar and focus on the people function's operations.

Speaking on his new role, Pawar commented, “The ongoing transformation has set Dentsu on the path to lead the future and become the preferred choice for its clients. It is a huge opportunity for me to build a talent-powered capability that is distinctively local. This is a fantastic opportunity to grow and deliver innovation and value, and nurture talent as we instill new levels of pride amongst our employees.”