Dentsu hires Harsha Razdan as CEO, South Asia

Dentsu Asia Pacific has appointed Harsha Razdan as CEO, South Asia, Dentsu effective 1 May 2023.

“India has been through the most profound and impressive digital transformation and the future of the digital economy is bright; with new opportunities being generated by the advent of 5G, proliferation of affordable devices, and the development of a new economy accessible to all,” said Rob Gilby, CEO APAC, Dentsu. “Harsha is an exceptional leader with a deep strategic understanding of the competitive landscape. His background in brand building, overlayed with deep knowledge of tech-driven transformation brings formidable cross-capability expertise and will drive growth opportunities in creating a new value ecosystem for clients with consumers at the centre.”

Razdan will be responsible for leading nearly 4,000 talented people across South Asia, uniting teams around Dentsu’s vision to be at the forefront of people-centered transformations that shape society. Razdan on his appointment said, “It is a very exciting time to be leading an agency network in India, especially with the significant progress we are seeing in the digital development of our market and what that means for brands. India is leap-frogging other markets in its adoption and development of new technologies, and it’s critical that agencies are capitalising on new opportunities for brands to speak to new consumers. I can’t wait to get started.”