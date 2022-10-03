Dentsu Creative India hires Joy Mohanty as its chief creative officer

Dentsu Creative India has appointed Joy Mohanty as its chief creative officer. He will report into Ajay Gahlaut, group chief creative officer, Dentsu Creative. Prior to this, Mohanty led Goldilocks - an agency from the Usha International group. In a career spanning over three decades, Mohanty has worked with brands liked Maruti Suzuki, Google, Nestle, Absolut, Thums Up, Makemytrip.com, Housing.com, HP, and others In his previous roles, he held creative leadership positions in agencies like Publicis Capital and Lowe Lintas.

Mohanty was part of creative teams that made campaigns like Maruti Suzuki’s ‘Kitna Deti Hai’, Absolut’s ‘Colourless’, Google Search, Google Maps’s ‘Paanch Minute ko Paanch Minute Banate Hain’, Google Maps 2-wheeler’s ‘Paaon Zameen Se Door Rahenge’, Housing.com’s ‘Yahan Search Khatam Karo’ and Google Railwire’s ‘#StoriesFromTheStation’. He was also a part of the 'Money Made Simple' campaign for Google Pay and Google Assistant's India launch.

According to a press statement at Dentsu Creative Mohanty will be instrumental in accelerating the division’s India growth trajectory in the North region. He will align with the agency's ambition and work closely with the creative teams to build solutions that have the power to transform brands and businesses through the lens of Modern Creativity.

Commenting on the development Gahlaut said, “Dentsu Creative is transforming into a powerhouse of creativity. We are rapidly building capabilities to stay ahead of the curve in a dynamically evolving industry. However, the tallest structures are built on strong foundations. Joy's appointment is, thus, vital to our plan for times ahead. He is a veteran who has worked on some of the most ground-breaking campaigns. I am certain that his experience will bring solidity and wisdom into the fresh, bubbling cauldron of creativity at Dentsu."

Mohanty added, “I am excited to join forces with Ajay and Amit and be part of the superb talent hub they have turned Dentsu Creative into. An enviable list of clients makes this a big opportunity. I look forward to adding to the energy and doing some great work.”