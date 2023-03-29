Dentsu appoints Ashish Khanna as Global CEO, Dentsu Global Services

Dentsu announced the appointment of Ashish Khanna as global chief executive office, Dentsu Global Services (DGS), a globally networked talent capability that delivers high quality services across Dentsu’s creative, media and customer experience management (CXM) businesses.

In this role, Khanna will lead DGS’s 8,500+ strong networked team across the globe. He will report to Michael Komasinski, CEO, CXM, international markets. He will also work closely with the global leadership and brand teams to drive growth and operational excellence for Dentsu’s clients around the world.

Along with this, Khanna will be responsible for operationalising a globally networked talent capability that enables clients to access high-quality, consistent, cost-competitive services, combining the right expertise with the right technology from the right locations.

By leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, Khanna is committed to modernising the operations of this global capability to drive sustainable impact for Dentsu's global clients, employees and society.

Armed with more than 25 years’ experience in driving transformation, innovation and operational excellence for companies such as Genpact, Accenture, and PwC, he oversaw delivery and transformative programs for Fortune 500 companies and managed large global teams. Some of the transformative programs involved driving operational effectiveness, digital platforms and strategic technology deployment for global clients.

Komasinski said, “We are delighted to have Ashish on board. As an industry leader in automation, digital operations, and future-of-work strategies, he brings vast experience managing complex digital transformation programs, including new technologies, operating models, and digital service launches. In his capacity, Ashish will continue to drive Dentsu's long-term success by providing clients with high-quality service and fostering a positive work environment for our teams." Khanna said, “I am honored to lead Dentsu Global Services and power growth for dentsu. The world-class DGS team represents a wonderfully diverse group of networked talent who will work with radical collaboration across dentsu to build client-centric solutions powered by technology. I look forward to working alongside them to drive transformation, innovation, and operational excellence that will accelerate dentsu’s growth ambitions.”