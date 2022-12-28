DDB Mudra’s creative head Pallavi Chakravarti resigns

DDB Mudra's creative head of the West Pallavi Chakravarti has resigned. Chakravarti confirmed the news with Storyboard18. However, she didn’t comment on her next move.

Chakravarti was responsible for driving DDB Mudra’s creative offerings. Prior to this, she was with Taproot Dentsu, where she led the creative function for the agency’s Mumbai division as executive creative director. In a career spanning over 18 years, Chakravarti has been instrumental in building effective brand campaigns across categories and has closely worked with brands like Facebook, Airtel, Parle, Uber, Pepsi, among others. Chakravarti has worked with ad agencies like Grey Group, Wunderman Thompson, and Saatchi & Saatchi.