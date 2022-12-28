comScore

DDB Mudra’s creative head Pallavi Chakravarti resigns

Chakravarti confirmed the news with Storyboard18. However, she didn’t comment on her next move.

Dec 28, 2022
DDB Mudra's creative head Pallavi Chakravarti resigns
Pallavi Chakravarti was responsible for driving DDB Mudra’s creative offerings.

DDB Mudra's creative head of the West Pallavi Chakravarti has resigned. Chakravarti confirmed the news with Storyboard18. However, she didn’t comment on her next move.

Chakravarti was responsible for driving DDB Mudra’s creative offerings. Prior to this, she was with Taproot Dentsu, where she led the creative function for the agency’s Mumbai division as executive creative director. In a career spanning over 18 years, Chakravarti has been instrumental in building effective brand campaigns across categories and has closely worked with brands like Facebook, Airtel, Parle, Uber, Pepsi, among others. Chakravarti has worked with ad agencies like Grey Group, Wunderman Thompson, and Saatchi & Saatchi.

According to media reports, Anand Murty, national strategy head of the agency has also moved on. Murty joined DDB Mudra in 2021. Earlier this year, he was elevated to national strategy head of the agency. In the past, Murty has assosicated with agencies like Taproot Dentsu and Ogilvy India. He has also worked with Reckitt Benckiser.


