DDB Mudra appoints Saad Khan as president and managing partner - growth & strategy

DDB Mudra Group on Monday announced the appointment of Saad Khan as president and managing partner - growth & strategy. He will lead business and build on strategic capabilities for the West region of the Group. Prior to joining the DDB Mudra Group, he worked with Interpublic Group-owned creative agency FCB Ulka overseeing strategy in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Commenting on the appointment, Rahul Mathew, chief creative officer, DDB Mudra Group says, “For us, strategic thinking and creativity aren’t departmental functions. We’ve always believed our core to be great creativity built on strong thinking. And Saad embodies the same and will strengthen this belief; not just in the kind of work that we do, but in the conversations we have.” With more than two decades of experience under his belt, Khan has worked with brands such as Coca-Cola, Amul, Reckitt Benckiser, Tata Motors, ITC Foods, Volvo Cars, Honda, and Nerolac among others. His strategic expertise specifically in building the Tata Motors' brand has played a significant role in its success within the EV category.

Speaking on his role at DDB Mudra Group, Khan states, “It’s been around 21 years since Rahul and I worked together. My recent chats with him made me realise that we are still as passionate about advertising as we were a couple of decades ago. I am looking forward to hitting the road with him once more.”