Dalveer Singh quits WPP-owned GroupM's Dialogue Factory

Dalveer Singh, who was serving as the head - experiential marketing, APAC at Dialogue Factory has put in his papers, sources have confirmed to Storyboard18. His next move is unknown.

Singh has been associated with the group for 14 years. He was responsible for shaping GroupM's experiential marketing agency Dialogue Factory. The agency handled clients such as Aditya Birla Group, GlaxoSmithkline, Lakme and Tata Group among others.

Prior to joining WPP, he was the senior vice president at Reliance ADAG. In 2006, Singh set out to help Reliance ADAG in setting up a specialized Experiential Marketing Force dedicated to market & category expansion for individual businesses.

In 1995, Singh started his decade-long stint with Ogilvy as one of the key founding members and country manager of Ogilvy Outreach (now Ogilvy Action). He has handled clients like Unilever, Castrol, Kodak, ITC, BAT, Coke, Nestle, Kraft etc. In 2004, Singh became the country head for OgilvyAction and 141 Worldwide.

With over two decades of work experience in out-of-home brand marketing solutions , Singh has been successfully implementing and replicating the Indian model on Rural and Low Income Consumer Operations in 10 other emerging markets including the sub-continent (Bangladesh, Sri Lanka), Morocco, Indonesia , Vietnam , Philippines & South America (Brazil, Mexico & Argentine).