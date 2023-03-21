comScore

Brand Makers

Dalveer Singh quits WPP-owned GroupM's Dialogue Factory

Dalveer Singh has been associated with the group for 14 years. He was responsible for shaping GroupM's experiential marketing agency Dialogue Factory.

By  Storyboard18Mar 21, 2023 11:31 AM
Dalveer Singh quits WPP-owned GroupM's Dialogue Factory
Prior to joining WPP, Dalveer Singh was the senior vice president at Reliance ADAG. In 2006, he set out to help Reliance ADAG in setting up a specialized Experiential Marketing Force dedicated to market and category expansion for individual businesses.

Dalveer Singh, who was serving as the head - experiential marketing, APAC at Dialogue Factory has put in his papers, sources have confirmed to Storyboard18. His next move is unknown.

Singh has been associated with the group for 14 years. He was responsible for shaping GroupM's experiential marketing agency Dialogue Factory. The agency handled clients such as Aditya Birla Group, GlaxoSmithkline, Lakme and Tata Group among others.

Prior to joining WPP, he was the senior vice president at Reliance ADAG. In 2006, Singh set out to help Reliance ADAG in setting up a specialized Experiential Marketing Force dedicated to market & category expansion for individual businesses.

In 1995, Singh started his decade-long stint with Ogilvy as one of the key founding members and country manager of Ogilvy Outreach (now Ogilvy Action). He has handled clients like Unilever, Castrol, Kodak, ITC, BAT, Coke, Nestle, Kraft etc. In 2004, Singh became the country head for OgilvyAction and 141 Worldwide.

With over two decades of work experience in out-of-home brand marketing solutions , Singh has been successfully implementing and replicating the Indian model on Rural and Low Income Consumer Operations in 10 other emerging markets including the sub-continent (Bangladesh, Sri Lanka), Morocco, Indonesia , Vietnam , Philippines & South America (Brazil, Mexico & Argentine).

Storyboard18 reached out to Singh and GroupM on the development. The story will be updated once a statement is received.


Tags
First Published on Mar 21, 2023 10:10 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

MX Player's Nikhil Gandhi quits the Times-owned streamer

MX Player's Nikhil Gandhi quits the Times-owned streamer

Brand Makers

#ShareTheSpotlight: 'I work towards empowering women to exercise their agency and take charge of their dating journeys,' says Bumble’s Samarpita Samaddar

#ShareTheSpotlight: 'I work towards empowering women to exercise their agency and take charge of their dating journeys,' says Bumble’s Samarpita Samaddar

Brand Makers

#ShareTheSpotlight: 'There is no harm in being a vulnerable leader. It’s a sign of strength,' says MindPeers' Kanika Agarwal

#ShareTheSpotlight: 'There is no harm in being a vulnerable leader. It’s a sign of strength,' says MindPeers' Kanika Agarwal

Brand Makers

Media Mavens: 'Media planning is about capitalising consumer trends and unearthing unique opportunities,' says Alliance’s V Narayanan

Media Mavens: 'Media planning is about capitalising consumer trends and unearthing unique opportunities,' says Alliance’s V Narayanan

Brand Makers

Mullen Lintas appoints L&K Saatchi & Saatchi’s Sharon Picardo as executive director

Mullen Lintas appoints L&K Saatchi & Saatchi’s Sharon Picardo as executive director

Brand Makers

Carat India appoints Wavemaker’s Simantini Ghosh as VP - Content

Carat India appoints Wavemaker’s Simantini Ghosh as VP - Content

Brand Makers

Deepali Naair of IBM to join CK Birla Group as group CMO

Deepali Naair of IBM to join CK Birla Group as group CMO