CXO Moves: Yum Brands! gets a CMO; New CEO joins Foxymoron; Exec moves at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, Wunderman Thompson

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who are in, out and in-between.

Aanandita Datta

Previous: global brand director, Unilever

Present: chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut India

Multinational restaurant chain Pizza Hut India has appointed Aanandita Datta as the chief marketing officer, Her mandate includes overseeing all aspects of marketing and branding, where the core objective is to transform Pizza Hut into a ‘Younger and Everyday’ brand.

Datta has 17 years of experience and has worked across Whirlpool, GSK Consumer HealthCare and GlaxoSmithKline Consumer HealthCare.

The current chief marketing officer, Neha, has been promoted as senior director, marketing, and will be relocating to Dallas.

Aparna Bhawal

Previous: vice president - marketing, HT Media

Present: chief marketing officer, Yum! Brands

Fast food corporation Yum! Brands has appointed Aparna Bhawal as the chief marketing officer. Bhawal will be responsible for marketing at KFC India and partner countries. She has an experience of two decades and has worked across GE Money, Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare India, and The Coca-Cola Company.

Devndra Chawla

Previous: managing director / chief executive officer, Spencer’s Retail

Present: chief executive officer, GreenCell Mobility

Eversource Capital-promoted shared electric mobility player GreenCell Mobility has roped in Devndra Chawla as the chief executive officer. Chawla is armed with an experience of more than two decades and has worked across Nivea JL Morison, Asian Paints, The Coca-Cola Company, Reliance Retail, Future Group India and Walmart.

Gaurav Gandhi and Sushant Sreeram

Previous: vice president, India, Prime Video and director - SVOD, Prime Video

Present: vice president, APAC, and country director, India, Prime Video

American subscription video on-demand over-the-top streaming platform Prime Video has promoted Gaurav Gandhi and Sushant Sreeram as the vice president of APAC region, and the country director of the Indian market.

Gandhi has an experience of more than two decades and has worked across Madison World, Turner, Star TV Network, NDTV and IndiaCast Media.

Sreeram has an experience of more than a decade and has worked across Hindustan Lever, Textron, Inkfruit, eBay and HolidayIQ.

Akshat Sahu

Previous: director - marketing, ShareChat

Present: director - marketing, Crunchyroll, India, Sony Pictures Entertainment

Akshat Sahu has joined Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Crunchyroll as the director of marketing. Crunchyroll is a subscription video-on-demand over-the-top streaming service. This is owned by Sony Group Corporation through a joint venture between Sony Pictures and Sony Music Entertainment Japan's Aniplex.

Sahu has an experience of more than a decade and has worked across VIP Industries, Star TV Network and The Walt Disney Company.

Dipankar Mukherjee

Previous: head of marketing, Inbrew Beverages

Present: head of marketing and PR, Volvo Car India

Swedish multinational manufacturing corporation Volvo Car’s India branch has appointed Dipankar Mukherjee as the head of marketing and public relations. He steps into the shoes of Amit Jain who had moved within the company to a regional role in 2022.

Mukherjee has an experience of two decades and has worked across Samsung Electronics, AB InBev, DishTV, Ola Foodpanda, Ola Electric Mobility, and Molson Coors Beverage Company.

Prashant Kohli

Previous: vice president - brand strategy, Wiggles

Present: chief marketing officer, Wiggles

Pet care brand Wiggles has elevated Prashant Kohli as the chief marketing officer. In his new role as CMO, he will lead the company’s overall marketing initiatives and drive consumer engagement. It is under his guidance that Wiggles underwent a rebranding and took on its ‘Lovemark’ identity.

Kohli has an experience of more than a decade and has worked across The Glitch, blink, Eccentric Engine, TBWA\Media Arts Lab.

Rahul Kadavakolu

Previous: executive director - global and group marketing & branding / sports & entertainment partnerships, Rakuten

Present: group chief marketing officer, Aster DM Healthcare

Healthcare company Aster DM Healthcare has appointed Rahul Kadavakolu as the group chief marketing officer. His responsibilities include leading the overall group brand, marketing, communications and go-to-strategy across the company.

Kadavakolu has an experience of more than two decades and has worked across Sreshta Advertising, Hakuhodo Percept, Ogilvy & Mather and Wipro Technologies.

Pawan Sarda

Previous: group chief marketing officer and head of D2C, Wingreens World

Present: chief growth officer, House of Abhinandan Lodha

Realty firm, House of Abhinandan Lodha has appointed Pawan Sarda as the chief growth officer. Sarda, who joins from Wingreens World, during his stint, built a strong omni-channel distribution strategy and drove D2C and online platforms. Prior to joining Wingreen Worlds, at Future Group India, he launched and drove Big Bazaar, drove Omni channel marketing and commerce for the retail chain company etc.

Sarda is armed with an experience of more than two decades and has also worked across Pantaloons Retail India and Tata Housing and Development Company.

Vijay Bhatt

Previous: business head - 2W, Piaggio Group

Present: senior executive vice president, Kinetic Green

Electric two and three-wheeler manufacturer Kinetic Green has brought Vijay Bhatt on board. Bhatt will be responsible for Electric Two Wheelers strategic business unit (SBU) and head the sales, marketing, service, and spares functions.

Bhatt has an experience of more than two decades and has worked across HCL Cables, BCL Springs, Mahindra Group, Tomkins and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

Sambit Mohanty and Souvik Datta

Present: creative head and executive creative director, McCann Worldgroup

Global marketing services company McCann Worldgroup has entrusted the creative responsibilities to Sambit Mohanty and Souvik Datta. They have been entrusted with the responsibilities of the agency’s Delhi branch.

Mohanty will take up the new responsibilities along with the existing role where he is the creative head of the agency’s Bangalore operations.

Mohanty has an experience of more than two decades and has worked across McCann Erickson, Lowe Lintas, Publicis Advertising, Leo Burnett, Elephant Design, Bates Asia and DDB Mudra Group.

Datta is armed with an experience of more than two decades and has worked across MullenLowe Lintas Group, DDB Mudra Group, TBWA, Contract India, Creativeland Asia and Contract Advertising India.

Vivek Das

Previous: vice president, Mindshare

Present: chief executive officer, FoxyMoron

Zoo Media’s flagship, full funnel creative and performance digital agency FoxyMoron has appointed Vivek Das as the chief executive officer. He has an experience of two decades and has worked across BOSS International, vAngelz Technologies, BC Web Wise, Webchutney, ISHIR Digital, Wunderman and Omnicom Media Group.

Hindol Purkayastha

Previous: executive vice-president, Dentsu Creative

Present: business head and executive vice-president, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi

Publicis Groupe’s L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has appointed Hindol Purkayastha as the business head and executive vice-president. In his new role, he will lead L&K Saatchi & Saatchi’s North and East operations and will be based out of Gurugram.

Purkayastha is armed with an experience of more than a decade and has been a part of agencies like Lowe Lintas, BBDO India, Rediffusion Y&R, Publicis Groupe and Dentsu Aegis Network.

Nikhil Thakkar and Antara Dey

Previous: senior vice president and head of planning, 82point5, and creative strategist, Bennett Coleman and Co

Present: vice president and strategic planning director and account director, Wunderman Thompson South Asia

Wunderman Thompson South Asia has roped in Nikhil Thakkar and Antara Dey as the vice president and strategic planning director, and account director. Thakkar will be based out of Gurgaon, and Dey will be based out of Kolkata.

Thakkar is armed with an experience of more than a decade and has worked across Ipsos Market Research, TNS Research International, Kadence International, JWT Worldwide and Leo Burnett.

Dey has an experience of more than a decade and has worked across Turbo Megha Airways, Tata Steel and Bennett Coleman and Co.

Richa Dholi

Previous: senior brand manager, Koo India

Present: vice president - strategy planning, Wunderman Thompson India

Social networking platform Koo India has brought Richa Dholi on board as the vice president - strategic planning. Dholi is armed with an experience of more than a decade and has worked across McCann Worldgroup, Lowe Lintas and Partners, Ogilvy & Mather and Capgemini.

Upasana Dua

Previous: marketing and brand advisor, Apanamanya

Present: executive strategy director, Landor & Fitch

Media company Landor & Fitch has appointed Upasana Dua as an executive strategy director. Dua has an experience of over two decades and has worked across Lowe Lintas and Partners, Bates 141, JWT, DraftFCB and Y&R.