CXO Moves: The tale of two Bobs at Disney; L’Oreal India’s new MD

Here's a round-up of the executives who are in, out and in-between.

Robert Allen "Bob" Iger

Present: Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company

Bob Iger rejoins the entertainment giant The Walt Disney Company as the chief executive officer. Iger replaced Bob Chapek after he came under criticism for the management of the American multinational entertainment conglomerate. As per CNBC, this decision comes 11 months after Iger left the company and days after Chapek spoke on cutting costs at the company, which had been burdened by increasing costs at Disney+, its streaming service.

Aseem Kaushik

Present: Managing Director, L'Oréal

L'Oréal has announced the appointment of Aseem Kaushik as managing director for India. He succeeds Amit Jain who has decided to retire this year-end. Jain will continue his association and assume the role of chairman for L’Oréal India to build on key stakeholder relationships in India.

Kaushik has been with L’Oréal for 27 years and held many leadership positions within the Group. He started his career in 1995 in the Consumer Products Division of India to set up and expand field operations. He then took on several leadership roles in the Professional Products Division (PPD) and was instrumental in creating the modern salon industry in India and building a successful sustainable business model with partners.

Most recently, he led international teams in PPD; first in Asia Pacific (APAC) and then in South Asia Pacific Middle East North Africa (SAPMENA) zone, driving an ambitious online and offline transformation agenda for the professional hair industry of the future.

Chris Riedy

Previous: Vice President - EMEA, Twitter

Present: Head - Advertising Sales, Twitter

Chris Riedy has recently filled in the shoes of Robin Wheeler as the head of advertising sales at the microblogging platform Twitter. Riedy has 25 years of experience across sales, business development and marketing, and he has worked across Research Magazine, Looksmart, Nextag, iWin, PhotoVoo! and Wikia.

Tara Kapur

Previous: Co-lead, Series Marketing, Netflix

Present: Not known

Tara Kapur who held the position of co-lead, series marketing at Netflix India, has stepped down from her post. Armed with an experience of more than a decade, Kapur has worked across Bloomberg TV India, Times Network, Supari Studios, Vitamin Stree and Vice Media.

Mitali Laungani

Previous: Lead - Social Media, Associate Director, MX Player

Present: Marketing Director - Voot Select, Viacom18

Mitali Laungani has been appointed as the marketing director for Voot Select, a leading Indian streamer. Laungani has over a decade of experience and has worked across Equus Red Cell, Publicis Groupe and Chernin Asia Media.

Pawan Soni

Previous: VP, Head of Marketing & Programming, National Geographic Channel

Present: Chief Business Officer, Fuel Content India

Pawan Soni has been appointed by FCB India’s content production arm Fuel Content India as the chief business officer. His responsibilities will include leading the FCB Group India’s content production business and developing capabilities to offer full-funnel content solutions to their clients. Soni has an experience of 16 years and has worked across Promodome Communications, J. Walter Thompson Worldwide, Fox International Channels, FOX Networks Group Asia and is the founder of media production house ThumbThamba.

Alessandro Michele

Previous: Creative Director, Gucci

Alessandro Michele who served as the creative director at Italian fashion house Gucci has stepped down from his position after seven years. As of now, there is no announcement on who would succeed Michele.

Jennifer Chhor

Previous: Associate Director, Tata Consumer Products

Present: Vice President - Integrated Solutions, Schbang

Marketing Solutions agency Schbang has appointed Jennifer Chhor as the vice president - integrated solutions. In her new role, Chhor will help grow the digital media and marketing business at the agency’s headquarters. Chhor has an experience of over a decade and has worked across FoxyMoron and Godrej Consumer Products Limited.

Bhavesh Kosambia

Previous: Group Creative Director, Grey Group

Present: Content Lead, Wondrlab

Marketing agency Wondrlab has appointed Bhavesh Kosambia as the content lead. In his new role, Kosambia will report to CCO and co-founder of the agency Amit Akali and will also lead a set of accounts and talent. Kosambia has an experience of 15 years and he has worked across Grey Group. He is also an ad films writer and director.

Ranjoy Dey

Previous: Head - Digital, Havas Media

Present: Partner and Chief Growth Officer, Creative Factor

Business consulting and communications firm Creative Factor has appointed Ranjoy Dey as the chief growth officer. In his new role, Dey will expand its business consulting and digital portfolio for the firm’s domestic and global clientele. Dey has an experience of more than two decades and he has worked across Solutions Integrated Marketing Services, Kaplan - eMind India, Infopro India, LIQVID eLearning Services, Digitas India - a Publicis Groupe Company and TO THE NEW - Ignitee Digital Services.

Amit Srivastava

Previous: Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Rakuten India

Present: Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Rakuten SixthSense

Amit Srivastava has been appointed as the vice president of sales and marketing at Rakuten SixthSense, a B2B technology products business Rakuten SixthSense, which is developed under Rakuten India, the global product and innovation centre of Japan-based Rakuten Group. In his new role, Srivastava will lead all sales and marketing efforts for SixthSense’s holistic software product portfolio purpose-built to deliver speedier innovation and operational efficiency across the business ecosystem. Srivastava has an experience of more than two decades and he has worked across NIIT Limited, KAT Consulting, New Horizons India, COLT Telecom, Fujitsu India, Dell India, CA Technologies and AppDynamics.

Mayank Bhatt

Previous: Business Head - Social, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality

Present: Chief Executive Officer, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality

Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality has elevated Mayank Bhatt to the position of chief executive officer. In his new role, Bhatt will lead the charge to grow Impresario to a Rs 1,000 crore company in the next three years. Bhatt has an experience of 14 years and has worked across Blue Frog Media and Diageo.

Tarandeep Singh Seckon

Previous: Marketing Director, KidZania India

Present: Chief Business Officer, Bounce Inc

Bounce Inc has appointed Tarandeep Singh Seckon as the chief business officer. In his new role, he will be responsible for sales, marketing and strategic development. Seckon has an experience of 16 years and he has worked across Fame India and EsselWorld Leisure Private Limited.

Ankit Banga

Previous: Head Of Marketing, dhani

Present: Head of Brand and Marketing, Credilio

Fintech startup Credilio has appointed Ankit Banga as the head of brand and marketing. Banga has an experience of 14 years and has worked across Future Group India, Meru Mobility Tech, and Indiabulls Housing Finance.