CXO Moves: HUL’s new CEO Rohit Jawa, Tarun Jha joins Havas, Dentsu appoints Harsha Razdan, and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who are in, out and in-between.

Rohit Jawa

Present: Managing director and chief executive officer, Hindustan Unilever

From June 27, Rohit Jawa will step into the shoes of Sanjiv Mehta as the managing director and chief executive officer. From April 1, Jawa will assume the role of CEO designate and whole-time director. The other role he will take up would be as the president of Unilever’s South Asian region. He will also join the Unilever leadership executive from April 1.

Jawa has an experience of over three decades and started his career at Unilever as the general manager of the western region. Over a period, he has held different roles and at present, he is the chief transformation officer. In his current role, he is responsible for program and change management of Unilever's global organisation and portfolio transformation.

Tarun Jha

Previous: Head of marketing, Skoda Auto

Present: Chief executive officer - Havas Creative India, Havas Group India

Tarun Jha has been appointed as Havas Group’s Havas Creative India, which includes agencies Havas Worldwide India (Mumbai/Gurgaon/Bangalore), Havas CX (Customer Experience), Conran Design Group Mumbai (Branding & Design) and Havas QED (Kolkata).

Jha is armed with 24 years of experience in brand building across several sectors, with a focus on customer-centricity and business profitability. He started his career in advertising, and spent five years before making a lateral shift to marketing. He has worked across Mudra Communications, Ogilvy & Mather, Videocon and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Harsha Razdan

Previous: Partner, head - clients and markets, KPMG India

Present: Chief executive officer, Dentsu, South Asia

Harsha Razdan will take up the role of chief executive officer at Dentsu, South Asia beginning from May 1. In his new role, Razdan will be responsible for leading nearly 4,000 talented people across South Asia, uniting teams around Dentsu’s vision to be at the forefront of people-centred transformations that shape society.

He has an experience of more than two decades and has worked across PepsiCo, Hindustan Lever and Accenture.

Mohit Joshi

Previous: President, Infosys

Present: Managing director and chief executive officer, Tech Mahindra

IT company Tech Mahindra has brought Mohit Joshi on board as the managing director and chief executive officer, effective from December 19. Joshi, who is armed with more than two decades of experience, will step into the shoes of CP Gurnani. He has worked across ANZ Grindlays, ABN Amro Bank, Aviva. He started his career at Infosys as a senior business development manager. Over a period at Infosys, he held multiple roles, whereby, in his role as the president, he took direct P&L responsibility for financial services, insurance, healthcare and life sciences business.

Further, he looked into sales operations, effectiveness, training across the enterprise, and managed the software business portfolio.

Sandeep Kumar Das

Previous: Vice president and chief marketing officer, MX Player

Sandeep Kumar Singh, who served as the vice president and chief marketing officer at video streaming and video demand platform MX Player.

As per a media portal, he has over 16 years of experience and has been a part of organisations like UTV Motion Pictures, Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Disney India Studios, Rajkumar Hirani Films, Excel Entertainment and Sony Pictures.

Rashi Goel

Previous: Director - marketing, Amazon

Present: Founder, Performonks

Rashi Goel has launched a marketing platform Performonks. Goel is armed with an experience of more than two decades and has worked across Loreal India, Unilever, PepsiCo, The Kraft Heinz Company and Nestle.

Shabbir Motiwala

Present: Head of production, Infectious Advertising

Integrated advertising agency Infectious Advertising has appointed Shabbir Motiwala as the head of production. Motiwala is armed with an experience of three decades and has worked across UTV, Publicis Ambience, Trinity Films, BBH and Murphy Cobb.

Suchana Sarkar

Previous: Chief business officer, oddinary

Present: Chief business officer, Makani Creatives

Advertising agency Makani Creatives has brought Suchana Sarkar on board as the chief business officer. Sarakar’s mandate will include being responsible for overseeing the company's brand strategy, marketing campaigns, and overall brand experience.

Sarkar is armed with an experience of more than a decade with Synergy Public Relations, 2nz Animation, MullenLowe Lintas Group, Ogilvy & Mather, and Lodha Group.