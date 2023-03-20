CXO Moves: Find out who moved in, up and out at Dentsu, Havas, boAt, GM, Sony Music, and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Anita Kotwani

Anita Kotwani

Previous: Chief executive officer, Carat India

Present: CEO - South Asia, Dentsu

Dentsu has promoted Anita Kotwani as the chief executive officer of the South Asia region. In her new role, Kotwani’s responsibilities will include leading all of Dentsu’s media businesses across South Asia. This includes looking into the affairs of Carat, iProspect, Dentsu X, Posterscope, and media investment arm Amplifi. Kotwani will be stepping into Divya Karani’s shoes who is stepping down from her position for personal reasons. Armed with an experience of over two decades, Kotwani has worked across Dainik Bhaskar Group and Mindshare India. Further, she has an extensive background in media management for consumer durables, financial services, FMCG and MNC brands.

Anirban Mozumdar

Anirban Mozumdar

Previous: Chief strategy officer, 82.5 Communications

Present: Chief strategy officer, Havas Creative India

Havas Creative India has announced the appointment of Anirban Mozumdar as chief strategy officer. This is closely on the heels of the appointment of Tarun Jha as the chief executive officer. In his new role, Mozumdar will lead the strategy function of Havas Creative India. He will also ensure an effective implementation of Havas Group’s Meaningful Brands framework for brand and business solutions. Mozumdar has an experience of more than two decades and has worked across Rediffusion DY&R, Leo Burnett, Mudra Communications, Publicis India and Chlorophyll brand & communications consultancy.

Deborah Wahl

Deborah Wahl

Previous: Global chief marketing officer, General Motors

Deborah Wahl will be stepping down from her position on March 31. Wahl is armed with an experience of more than two decades and has worked across Ford Motor Company, Mazda North American Operations, Toyota Motor Sales & Marketing Corp, PulteGroup, McDonald's USA and Cadillac.

Deepak Krishna

Previous: Associate creative director, Schbang

Present: Senior creative director, Hybrid Communications

Integrated communications and consulting agency Hybrid has appointed Deepak Krishna as the senior creative director. Krishna has an experience of more than a decade and has worked across Religare, HDFC Life, Adventura Media and Accenture. His work spans across brands like Xiaomi, Betty Crocker, Sujata Gold, Pillsbury, Haagen-Dazs, Tata Tea, Diageo, Infosys, Domino’s, Myntra, Unacademy, Redmi, cultsport, Housing.com, Reliance Foundation and more.

Vinit Thakkar

Vinit Thakkar

Previous: Chief operating officer, Universal Music India

Present: Managing director, Sony Music Entertainment India

Sony Music Entertainment India has appointed Vinit Thakkar as the managing director. He steps into the shoes of Rajat Kakar, who will step down at the end of March. In his new role, Thakkar’s responsibilities include overseeing the company’s operations, collaborating closely with regional and global teams to strengthen SME India’s strategic partnerships. This is also followed by identifying new growth opportunities for its artists. He has an experience of over two decades and he has worked at Titan Industries and Citibank in previous stints.

Vivek Gambhir

Vivek Gambhir

Present: Chairman, boAt

Homegrown audio and wearables brand boAt has promoted Vivek Gambhir as the chairman. Sameer Mehta, who is boAt’s co-founder will step into the role of the chief executive officer and managing director. Gambhir’s responsibilities will include continuing to guide the leadership team on matters of strategy, organisational development & culture, and future growth roadmap. He has an experience of more than two decades and has worked across Bain & Company and Godrej Group.

Charles Victor

Previous: Chief operating officer, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate

Charles Victor has stepped down from his role as the chief operating officer at Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi’s digital agency. Prachi Bali had joined the agency earlier this year as business head and executive vice president. Victor has over two-decades of experience and has worked across JWT, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, and Publicis Beehive.

Emily Yri

Previous: Senior marketing director - APAC, PubMatic

Present: Vice president - international marketing, PubMatic

International online advertising company PubMatic has promoted Emily Yri to the position of the vice president - international marketing. In her new role, Yri will look into the management of marketing for PubMatic in Europe and the Middle East. This is followed by running the APAC regional marketing operations.

Salil Nath

Previous: Regional sales manager - North, Central and East India, Bangladesh and Seychelles, Etihad Airways

Present: General manager - Indian subcontinent, Etihad Airways

National airline of UAE, Etihad Airways has promoted Salil Nath as the general manager for the Indian subcontinent. His responsibilities include looking into commercial activities across a key cluster for the Etihad network within the central region - India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives & Seychelles. Nath, who has an experience of more than a decade has worked across Kingfisher Airlines and American Express Global Business Travel. He started at Etihad Airways as regional sales manager for Central India.

Neha Kathuria

Previous: Head of global marketing, LTIMindtree

Present: Chief marketing officer, Infogain

Software platform engineering company Infogain has appointed Neha Kathuria as the chief marketing officer. Kathuria, who will be based out of London, her mandate will include spearheading Infogain’s brand, demand generation and communications functions. Further, this will include driving the strategic brand vision and creatively lead marketing ideation and execution. Kathuria has an experience of more than a decade and has worked across Idea Cellular, Infosys, Genpact and Mindtree.

Satyajit Deb Roy

Previous: Senior Director - Sales at Sharechat MOJ Takatak, Mohalla Tech Private Limited

Present: Revenue head - advertisement, Bobble AI

Conversation media platform Bobble AI has brought in Satyajit Deb Roy as the revenue head - advertisement. Roy has an experience of more than two decades and has worked across Mudra Communications, Afaqs, ESPN Digital Media India and JioSaavn.

Anand Mugad

Previous: Vice president, DBS Bank

Present: Chief marketing officer, Ayekart

Integrated supply chain and finance startup Ayekart has roped in Anand Mugad on board as the chief marketing officer. Mugad has an experience of over two decades and has worked across Nestle, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

Fernando Machado

Fernando Machado

Previous: Chief marketing officer, Activision Blizzard

Present: Chief marketing officer, NotCo

NotCo, a plant based food tech company has appointed Fernando Machado as the chief marketing officer. Machado, a globally renowned CMO, has an experience of over two decades and has worked across Unilever, Burger King Corporation and Restaurant Brands International.

Bharat Arora

Previous: Country manager - India, Taboola

Present: Head of performance platforms - Asia Pacific, Tyroo

Bharat Arora has been appointed by Tyroo, an AdTech growth platform as the head of performance platforms. In his new role, Arora will consolidate the existing native and Comet business at Tyroo to onboard new publishers and cater to partner success across the company's operating regions in Asia Pacific. Arora has previously worked at Indian Express, Business Standard, Times Group, Madhouse, Cheil India, Bharatiya Janata Party, Sizmek and Amazon.