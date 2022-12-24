CXO Moves: Eduvanz gets new CMO, Twitter's leadership shrink continues, Schbang ropes in new ECD

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who are in, out and in-between.

Loveleen Sahrawat

Previous: Head of Brand, Digital, Customer Advocacy & Consumer Insights, Aditya Birla Capital

Present: Chief Marketing Officer, Eduvanz

Student loan provider platform Eduvanz has appointed Loveleen Sahrawat as the chief marketing officer. Her responsibility will include marketing, digital business, customer advocacy and consumer insights which is followed by growing the company’s brand equity. Sahrawat is armed with 26 years of experience and has worked across Frank Simoes, McCann, Grey Worldwide, McCann Worldgroup, Future Group India, Ogilvy and Leo Burnett. Few weeks ago, Ajay Kakar stepped down as the CMO of Aditya Birla Capital. The financial services company also promoted Darshana Shah as the head - marketing and CX.

Kashyap Joshi

Previous: Vice President and Senior Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson South Asia

Present: Executive Creative Director, Schbang

Marketing solutions agency Schbang has roped in Kashyap Joshi as the executive creative director. Joshi has an experience of more than two decades and has worked at Enable Interactive, OgilvyOne, iContract, TBWA and DDB India. A month ago, the agency roped in Jennifer Chhor to the position of vice president of integrated solutions.

Nishit B Vora

Previous: Lead - Digital Marketing, Future Group India

Present: Not known

Nishit Vora, who served as the lead - digital marketing at Future Group, quit recently. Vora has worked across Concept Engineering International, PhoCusWright, FCB Ulka, KarmYog Education Network, Rohit Shetty Productions and FoxyMoron. Along with being the lead, Vora was also the vice president digital of Think9 Consumer Technologies, where he led the brand growth and strategy of their D2C brand, Kingdom Of White, where he moved social, content and influencer marketing levers to drive brand awareness.

Sinéad McSweeney

Previous: Vice President, Global Public Policy and Philanthropy Twitter

Sinead McSweeney, who served as the global vice president at microblogging platform Twitter has reportedly stepped down. Nick Pickles, who serves as the senior director for global public policy strategy has stepped into McSweeney’s position. This exit comes at a time when Twitter continues its layoff spree.

Sweeney over two decades of experience and has served as a special adviser for the Office of the Attorney General and Department of Justice, Equality & Law Reform in Ireland. She started her career at Twitter as senior director, public policy EMEA.

A few days back, an Emmy nominated comedy writer Bess Kalb took to Twitter and thanked Elon Musk for taking a chance on her and hiring her as the CEO of the platform. The satirical tweet comes in the wake of Musk conducting a poll asking whether he should step down as the CEO. Out of 17.5 million, 57.5 percent voted "yes."

Rajan Chauhan

Previous: Head of Media, Havells India

Present: Lead - Integrated Media, Orient Electric

Electrical equipment manufacturer Orient Electric has appointed Rajan Chauhan as the lead - integrated media. He will head the entire media buying activities for the company. Chauhan has an experience of 19 years and has worked across Lowe Lintas, Lintas Media Group, Starcom Mediavest Group, Mindshare, MEC, Carat Media Services, ZenithOptimedia Group, MediaCom and GroupM.

Anmol Choubey

Previous: Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, PlantVita

Present: Chief Executive Officer, Heritage Novandie Foods

Anmol Choubey has joined Heritage Novandie Foods as the chief executive officer. Heritage Novandie Foods is a joint venture between Heritage Foods based in India and Novandie Foods, a subsidiary of Andros, France. Choubey responsibilities include catapulting Mamie Yova as a leader on the category of yoghurts. Armed with an experience of 24 years, Choubey has worked across Usha International, Hitachi, Voltas, Vodafone, Bharti Airtel, The Times Of India, o-mart Retail, Reliance Communications, TJUK Trade Networks and Plant Power.

Shikha Gupta and Pamela Lee

Previous: Creative Head, Slice; Head of Product Development, Seismic

Present: Creative Director and Vice President - Product, BlissClub

Indian activewear brand BlissClub has appointed Shikha Gupta and Pamela Lee as the creative director and vice president - product. In their new role, Gupta will support the team’s ambitions to make BlissClub a trusted brand in India. Armed with an experience of 16 years, she has worked across The Hindu, Vijay Times, Grey Worldwide, Rezonant Design, Thinxworks, Bushtail, Rediffusion - Y&R, Urban Ladder and Swiggy. Lee has an experience of more than two decades and she has worked across Lionakis Beaumont Design Group, Marc Jacobs, Lululemon Athletica and Enflux.

Yogesh Dwivedi

Previous: Media Manager, Mediabrands India

Present: Chief Digital Officer, FirstSight

FirstSight has appointed Yogesh Dwivedi as the chief digital officer. His responsibilities will include being instrumental in building the strategic reorientation. Further, he will also oversee business intelligence initiatives and work closely both with the performance and e-commerce teams. Dwivedi has an experience of seven years and has worked across Ideatelabs, Reliance Entertainment, Everymedia Technologies, Dentsu International India and Madison World.

Nitin Virmani

Nitin Virmani

Previous: Senior Manager - Growth and Performance Marketing, LEAD School

Present: Head of Marketing, MYRE Capital

Real estate investment platform MYRE Capital has appointed Nitin Virmani as the head of marketing. Through Virmani, the platform aims to achieve a robust brand positioning by strengthening performance marketing and customer relationship management capability. Virmani has an experience of a decade and he has worked across Perfect Relations, Torque Communications, Everymedia Technologies, Shemaroo Entertainment and LEAD School.

Dev Amritesh

Previous: Managing Director, Compass Group

Present: Chief Executive Officer, Culinary Brands

Dev Amritesh has joined Culinary Brands as the chief executive officer. Amritesh has an experience of 26 years and has worked across Intell Southtech, Whirlpool Corporation, Cadbury India, Domino’s and Jubilant FoodWorks.

