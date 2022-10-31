CXO Moves: Diwali ushered new beginnings for execs at Philips, Perfetti Van Melle, The Parentinc and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who are in, out, and in-between in the past two weeks. Diwali week truly ushered in new beginnings where companies and agencies strengthened their leadership teams and executives launched themselves into new uncharted waters.

Previous: VP - marketing, Reckitt

Present: CMO, Perfetti Van Melle

Gunjan Khetan has joined confectionery major Perfetti Van Melle as the Chief Marketing Officer for the India business. Khetan was previously a marketing VP at Reckitt, where he spent over 12 years. He wrote about launching into a new role at Perfetti Van Melle: "The first few weeks have been a steep learning curve as I interacted with the larger organization and cross functional teams.” He listed the company’s key strengths that stood out - Powerful brands, fast paced and agile organization, talented teams and a strong culture.He shared, “Culture eats strategy for breakfast - these are more than mere words. PVMI has a strong and welcoming culture that respects people and cares for them – one of the key reasons why I was very excited to accept the offer.”

Previous: Executive Vice President - Digital, Unilever

Present: Independent non-executive director, The Parentinc

Rahul Welde has joined The Parentinc, a parent-tech company which is focused on building content, community, and commerce solutions for pregnant women, as an independent non-executive director. Welde, who started his career at Unilever as a management trainee, spent three decades at the multinational consumer goods company. In his previous role, he led the digital strategy and the execution for the Unilever brands.

Andrea Terrassa, Iván Czwan Altobelli, Julie Scelzo, Jon Dupuis

Previous: Chief Operating Officer, Dentsu Creative Americas; Americas Creative Service Line HR Lead, Dentsu International; VP, Executive Creative Director, Pandora; Global President dentsu mcgarrybowen & CEO dentsu Creative Americas

Dentsu Creative has appointed Andrea Terrassa as the global chief operating officer, Iván Czwan Altobelli as the global chief people officer, Julie Scelzo as the global clients chief creative officer, and Jon Dupuis as global clients president.

In her new role, Terrassa will work closely with the global operations teams across all areas of the business. This includes media and CXM (Customer Experience Management). Terrassa has an experience of two decades and has worked across Young & Rubicam, Red Fuse Communications and Dentsu International.

Altobelli will oversee all human resource functions, which includes an ambitious talent acquisition strategy. He has previously worked with Accenture.

Scelzo will ensure creative excellence for global clients that focuses on delivering modern creative ideas. Dupuis will work with Dentsu Creative’s leadership teams on a global level. Dupuis has an experience of more than two decades and has worked across McCann-Erickson, NYCA, JD Consulting, Cossette Communication-Marketing, DigitasLBi North America and Havas.

Kathleen Saxton

Previous: Managing Director EMEA & Global Leader Talent Advisory, MediaLink

Present: Chief Marketing Officer, Omnicom Group

Kathleen Saxton has been appointed as the chief marketing officer of Omnicom Group, a global marketing communications company. Saxton will be responsible for marketing Omnicom’s capabilities and its omni-channel solutions for global enterprise clients. Saxton, who has an experience of more than three decades has worked across Sky, Bauer Media, PHD UK, Saatchi & Saatchi Advertising, Virgin Radio International, Grace Blue Worldwide, The Lighthouse Company, Advertising Week, and Psyched.

Hamish Munro and Suresh Ramalingam

Previous: CEO, Interactive Services & Global Operations, CEO, South East Asia, Ipsos

Present: CEO and CCO, APAC, Ipsos

Market research company Ipsos has promoted Hamish Munro and Suresh Ramalingam to the position of chief executive officer and chief client officer for the APAC region, respectively. Ramalingam will oversee the client organisation for Ipsos' APAC region and will be based out of Kuala Lumpur. Munro, who has over two decades of experience, has worked across Research International, and TNS.

Previous: Head, End to End Marketing Experiences and Strategy, The Coca Cola Company

Present: Head of Marketing, Philips Domestic Appliances India

Philips Domestic Appliances India has appointed Pooja Baid as the head of marketing. In her new role, she will be responsible for driving the overall marketing strategy for the company. Baid, who has over a decade of experience, has worked across Rediffusion DY&R, ITC, Philips, and Philips India. Recently, The Coca-Cola Company’s lemon drink Sprite became a billion dollar brand India based on its annual sales. Sprite is the second brand in the company’s portfolio after Thums Up, which entered the billion dollar club earlier this year.

Previous: SVP, Consumer Marketing, Streaming, Paramount+

Present: Chief Marketing Officer, National Basketball Association (NBA)

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has appointed Tammy Henault as the chief marketing officer. She will be officially joining the league on November 21. In her new role, Henault will lead all global marketing efforts for the NBA and its affiliate leagues to engage fans. She will also further the organisation’s mission to inspire and connect people everywhere through the power of basketball. She will also play a leading role in driving the launch of the NBA’s Next Gen platform, working hand-in-hand with the product and content teams on the reimagined NBA App and NBA ID, the league’s new global membership program offering fans benefits and rewards. Henault, who has an experience of 18 years, has worked across Young & Rubicam, Time Inc, The New York Times and CBS Interactive.

Jaspreet Oberoi

Previous: Director of Client Services, Ogilvy

Present: Vice President, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate

Saatchi & Saatchi has appointed Jaspreet Oberoi as the vice president. In her new role, Oberoi will play a vital part in driving new business growth and strengthening client relationships at the agency. Oberoi, who has over a decade of experience, has previously worked with Asentech Accenture in India, TAG Vinnatti,L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Gozoop Group. At Ogilvy, Oberoi handled branding, retail marketing, advertising and digital transformation for Vi (Vodafone Idea). She was also the digital lead for Circles, Telco products and services, Network and Performance (Neo) segment. She was also a part of the core integrated marketing team at the agency.

Joy Banerjee

Previous: Mentor & Head, Product Design, XCalibrate Global Solutions INc. : SherlockSuperCoach.AI

Present: Senior Director - Product Design, Cleartrip

Online travel company Cleartrip has appointed Joy Banerjee as a senior director - product design. In his new role, Banerjee will be responsible for enhancing the UI/UX and customer experience through design excellence. Banerjee has previously worked with ebookers, Copper Beech (UK) and Woodapple Interactive. Few weeks back, Cleartrip had appointed Priya Sundaraam as vice president - head of customer experience fulfillment where she would spearhead the customer experience charter.

Previous: Executive Creative Director, Havas Life Sorento

Present: Chief Creative Officer, Havas Life Sorento

Health, wellness MarCom (marketing communications) and digital agency of Havas Group India, Havas Life Sorento (HLS) has promoted Sachin Talwalkar to the position of a chief creative officer. In his new role, Talwalkar will be responsible for further bolstering the creative and communications excellence of the agency. He will also be responsible for expanding the agency’s scope through digital heath, health CX and consumer health within India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. Talwalkar, who has over two decades of experience, has worked across BBDO Group Germany, DDB Germany, Saatchi & Saatchi, Italy, JWT - Contract Advertising, Commonwealth//McCann, Edelman and Cosmic Panda. A month ago, Havas Life Sorento appointed John Mathew as the president. Mathew will oversee the business of HLS in collaboration with the team of Global Havas Health & You (HHY). His responsibility will include working towards providing a new horizon to the existing business while additionally creating a reliable gateway for new business opportunities

Saritha Iyer

Previous: Marketing Consultant, Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

Present: Head of Marketing and Growth, LXME Money

Financial and investment platform for women LXME Money has appointed Saritha Iyer as the head of marketing and growth. Iyer has previously worked across BNP Paribas, TBZ, Abacus Market Analytics, Hansa Cequity, Craftsvilla and Accenture.