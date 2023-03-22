CXO Movement: Is Nikhil Gandhi moving on from MX Player?

The Times Group-owned video streaming service MX Player's chief operating officer Nikhil Gandhi is on his way out of the company, as per industry sources. MX Player's representatives that Storyboard18 reached out to have neither confirmed nor denied the development. Gandhi joined MX Player from TikTok where he worked for close to two years as the head of middle east, Africa, Turkey and South Asia markets.

Before TikTok, Gandhi worked with the Times Network between February 2017 and October 2019. He has also worked with companies like The Walt Disney Company, Viacom18 Media Private Limited and UTV in the past.

If his departure from MX Player is confirmed, it will come at a critical time as the company is currently in the midst of an acquisition deal. According to reports, Times Internet is in talks with Amazon for the sale of MX Player, and the due diligence process is underway with the help of one of the Big Four accounting firms. The deal could be finalized within two months if everything goes smoothly.

If the deal does go through, Amazon Prime Video's customer base could increase fourfold as MX Player has an estimated 78 million users, while Amazon has around 28 million users in India.

MX Player was purchased by Times Internet for $140 million in 2018.