Cheil India appoints Neeraj Bassi as chief growth officer

In his current role, Neeraj Bassi will report to Carlos Limseob Chung, MD, Cheil India, and Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India.

By  Storyboard18Feb 13, 2023 1:01 PM
Bassi was serving Havas Group India as its chief strategy officer till March 2022. He has also previously held the position of Cheil’s chief strategy officer at Cheil India in 2016.

Cheil India on Monday announced that it has appointed Neeraj Bassi as chief growth officer. The agency said that he will lead Cheil India’s business growth by adding to the roster of new clients and help in delivering work that builds on agency's capabilities in creative, media, data, activation, and retail. In his current role, Bassi will report to Carlos Limseob Chung, managing director, Cheil India, and Sanjeev Jasani, chief operating officer, Cheil India.

Talking about his appointment, Jasani said, “We are uniquely positioned as a business connected agency that offers an integrated result-oriented offering of various services to our clients. The presence of veterans like Neeraj helps us take this value proposition forward with our clients and deliver high-impact work that benefits the bottom line of our client.”

With more than 25 years of advertising industry experience, Bassi’ s expertise lies in brand management, internal process transformation, and strategic management. He has worked as group chief strategy officer with Havas and president of planning at Ogilvy India. He has straddled strategic responsibilities for brands like Cadbury’s Dairy Milk & Five Star, Voltas, Honda, HSBC, and Vistara.

Commenting on his appointment, Bassi said, “Great to be back at Cheil, the agency that has always believed in creating integrated work for its clients. In my last stint, I focused on the Samsung business and was part of the team that did the big flagship launches. This time, as the head of non-Samsung business, I am looking forward to taking the learnings to other clients across mainline, digital, retail, activation, and e-commerce.”

Cheil India serves as the regional headquarters for Cheil Worldwide in South-West Asia. The agency has capabilities across ATL, Digital, Brand Activation, and Retail Marketing which ensures that they are one of the few agencies to provide clients with truly integrated marketing solutions offering.


Tags
First Published on Feb 13, 2023 12:50 PM

