Benetton India appoints Kaveri Nag as head of marketing

Italian fashion brand United Colors of Benetton India appointed Kaveri Nag as the new head of marketing and PR. Nag will lead marketing strategy and PR for the brand and work to strengthen Benetton’s vision of a global lifestyle project and revolutionize the canons of fashion and sales. One of her key responsibilities will include engaging with consumers and reconnecting in a more contemporary way to make the brand more desirable and aspirational in India.

Benetton Group is one of the best-known fashion companies in the world, present in the most important markets with a network of around 4000 stores and workforce of over 6000 employees.

This is Nag's second stint at Benetton. She brings with her more than 12 years of experience in marketing – launching and scaling consumer-facing brands across Lifestyle Retail, Luxury Auto and Advertising sectors. A majority of her work lies in leading diverse stakeholders to leverage technology for future-ready initiatives and drive digital transformation and innovation towards business growth and customer-centricity. During her last stint with BMW India, leading marketing for MINI, she directed a comprehensive marketing and communications strategy with a 100 percent digital mindset, mapping customer journeys to augment brand resonance and equity.

Nag is an alumnus of Delhi University and holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing Communications from National Institute of Advertising.

Commenting on the appointment, Ramprasad Sridharan, CEO, United Colors of Benetton India said, “Throughout her career, Kaveri has accumulated vast marketing leadership experience and has relentless energy and curiosity to understand consumer behaviour, which is ever so dynamic in the fashion industry. This is her second stint with Benetton and we are confident that Kaveri will be a driving force in bringing our new brand vision to life through world-class creative, digital and omnichannel marketing strategies, and play a leading role in building the next generation of Benetton customers”.