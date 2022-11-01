BBH India gets Himanshu Saxena as its COO and managing director

BBH India, a Publicis Groupe agency, has appointed Himanshu Saxena as COO and managing director. Saxena will report to BBH India's chairman, Dheeraj Sinha. Saxena brings over 29 years of experience across the communication spectrum, including advertising, marketing & sales, brand management, digital and social, PR, design and market research. He has helmed country and multi-office leadership for some of South Asia's leading organisations, including Lowe, McCann, Trikaya Grey, JWT, Edelman, IMRB and Reliance Jio. Saxena has spearheaded creative solutions across iconic brands like Unilever, GSK, PepsiCo, Diageo, Asian Paints, Dubai Tourism, One Plus, Idea Cellular, Audible and Starbucks, to name a few.

Commenting on Saxena’s appointment, Dheeraj Sinha, CEO, Leo Burnett - South Asia and chairman, BBH India, said, "BBH India, with its legacy of modern, creative and effective solutions that are well-entrenched in the modern Indian zeitgeist, has built a reputation as a creative firepower in the country. I am delighted to welcome Himanshu onboard. A talented leader known for his deep client relationships, his commitment to business innovation, and his operational acumen, Himanshu embodies the black sheep and zag philosophy that will further fuel this brilliant creative engine."

Talking about his new role, Saxena said, "I am both excited and honoured to join BBH. With its legacy of creating stunning work that has transformed not only brands but also categories, BBH India is truly built for the modern age of marketing. I am looking forward to scaling this further and bringing my experience and a fresh perspective to leading such talented individuals and ambitious clients.

As BBH's COO and managing director, Saxena will be responsible for developing talent, organisational tools, new services and steering these to acquire future-facing businesses.

BBH India, with offices in Mumbai and Delhi, provides modern marketing solutions spanning across advertising, design, digital, consulting and experiential. The ageny currently works with a diverse portfolio of brands like Marico, Redbull, Nestle, Audi, Taco Bell, Mahindra Group and L'Oreal, among many others.