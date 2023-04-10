Bajaj Electricals appoints Devika Sachdev as head of advertising and brand management

Bajaj Electricals Limited on Monday announced the appointment Devika Sachdev as the head of advertising & brand management. In this role, she will drive the communication agenda and frame integrated marketing communications strategies across Bajaj, Morphy Richards and Nirlep brands. She will be responsible for crafting and executing brand strategies, media planning and digital marketing.

Sachdev joins the consumer durables company from Aditya Birla Group where she was serving as the senior vice president – brand development.

Anuj Poddar, MD & CEO of Bajaj Electricals Limited in a statement said, "Devika's vast experience in building leading consumer-centric brands across a multitude of product categories puts her in a strong position to drive our ongoing brand transformation journey. What she brings to the table is her deep understanding of consumer insights and markets and translating that into strategic brand management. Over the next few years, she has the challenging agenda of fortifying our brands as we continue to drive growth.”

Sachdev comes with an experience of 21 years in brand marketing and communications. She has worked across various consumer businesses, namely the Aditya Birla Group, General Mills, Godrej Consumer Products, Bajaj Consumer Care and Marico. A graduate and a post-graduate in Economics from Mumbai University, she is an MBA in Marketing Management from the University of Leeds, UK.

Talking about her new role Sachdev said, "From fortifying an 84-year-old iconic brand BAJAJ to building the premium brand Morphy Richards and restaging Nirlep along with many more exciting initiatives, I believe this is an apt time to take on the mantle and create impact."